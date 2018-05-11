DETROIT — Police have found human remains on Detroit’s west side and believe they are dealing with a homicide case dating several years back.

Police said crews were putting up cable lines in the alley when they found the remains in the backyard of a house in the 14000 block of Ward Avenue last month on April 10. The body of a young female, believed to have been African American, was discovered and now authorities are trying to connect missing persons cases to this new development, police said Friday.

Sgt. Shannon Jones said the person has likely been missing since 2017, maybe even 2016. Jones said 85% of the body was found and that the remains were not covered up or hidden when workers found them. A cadaver dog was used for the search, which located the woman’s skull some distance away. Police are treating it as a murder, Jones said.

