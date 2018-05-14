Filed Under:candidate, Michigan, Shri Thanedar

LANSING (AP) Democratic gubernatorial candidate Shri Thanedar, who has risen in polling thanks to a multimillion-dollar ad campaign, is taking a “temporary pause” from TV ads.

Spokesman Tony Lewis says the campaign achieved its “first phase” goals and objectives, and halted the months-long TV blitz to prepare for the final stretch of the race.

The Democratic and Republican primaries are in August. Thanedar has given his campaign nearly $6 million of his own money.

Republican Gov. Rick Snyder cannot run again due to term limits.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen