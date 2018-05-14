JACKSON — In the first national effort of its kind by a retailer, Walgreens is working with AmerisourceBergen, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, Pfizer, and Prime Therapeutics to expand its safe medication disposal program to 900 additional locations throughout the country. When the expansion is finished, safe medication disposal kiosks will be available year-round in 28 select Walgreens stores across Michigan.

To commemorate the expansion in Michigan, Senator Mike Shirkey, State Representative Julie Alexander, and Jackson Mayor Derek Dobies will join Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan’s Kris Kraft, and John Marraffa, Regional Healthcare Director of Walgreens at the West Avenue location on Monday at 9 a.m.

Since the program began in 2016, more than 270 tons of unwanted medication has been collected and safely disposed, including controlled substances and over-the-counter medications, at no cost.

