Story Hoodline — In search of a new favorite Middle Eastern spot?

We crunched the numbers to find the top Middle Eastern restaurants around Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to find shawarma, falafel and more.

1. 2941 Street Food

PHOTO: 2941 STREET FOOD/YELP

Topping the list is 2941 Street Food, a fast-casual restaurant that says it’s “a spice above the rest.” Located at 4219 Woodward Ave. in Midtown, the chain’s newest addition is the highest rated Middle Eastern restaurant in Detroit, boasting 4.5 stars out of 143 reviews on Yelp.

The bright, modern eatery has mosaic pendant lights over the bar, an outdoor patio and wood plank walls. Create your own bowl, platter or samoon bread wrap by selecting a protein (tandoori chicken, paprika steak, lamb, pork or falafel), a sauce from options like chutney, harissa and tahini and from a selection of vegetables (mushrooms, green tomatoes, Turkish peppers and more).

2. La Palma

PHOTO: LA PALMA/YELP

Next up is Midtown’s La Palma, situated at 113 E. Canfield St. With four stars out of 114 reviews on Yelp, the Mediterranean and Middle Eastern spot has proved to be a local favorite.

On the menu, look for lamb-topped hummus, shish kafta with ground lamb or chicken mixed with fresh parsley and onions and the charbroiled quail served with sautéed mushrooms and garlic sauce. Stop in for lunch and try one of the kebab or shawarma specials.

3. Chickpea in the D

PHOTO: JUSTIN M./YELP

Looking for a new downtown lunch spot? Chickpea in the D, located at 2 John R., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the carryout joint 4.5 stars out of 31 reviews.

Step up to the window outside and place an order for a freshly made salad, wrap or smoothie. Popular options include the lentil soup, chickpea salad with tomato, cucumber and feta, the veggie and hummus wrap and the Mediterranean nachos.

4. Harmony Garden Cafe

PHOTO: CHRISTINA L./YELP

Harmony Garden Cafe, a Middle Eastern restaurant in Midtown that offers Sunday brunch and all-day breakfast, is another go-to, with four stars out of 73 Yelp reviews. Head over to 4704 Anthony Wayne Dr. to check out the fresh fare in a tavern setting.

On the menu, offerings include a falafel omelet, black bean chili, a fattoush salad with fruit and nuts, a pita sandwich stuffed with lamb sausage and melted Swiss and platters like the chicken mussakhan (a Palestinian dish made with sautéed chicken, sumac and pita).

5. Sullaf Restaurant

PHOTO: DREW S./YELP

On the northern edge of the city, there’s Sullaf Restaurant, which has earned five stars out of 12 reviews on Yelp and has a loyal group of regulars. The no-frills Iraqi restaurant at 814 W. Seven Mile Road is one of the last businesses left in the neighborhood once called Chaldean Town, per the Metro Times.

There’s no menu here, just a verbal list of what’s been made fresh that day. Customers rave about the authentic Middle Eastern fare and inexpensive prices. Take it from Yelp reviewer Paul M., who says, “You will not find any other restaurant that has fresh and delicious kebab like this.”

