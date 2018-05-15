Story Hoodline — Got a hankering for pizza?

We crunched the numbers to find the best affordable pizza sources in Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to satisfy your cravings.

1. Pie-Sci

PHOTO: CHRIS M./YELP

Topping the list is Pie-Sci, a popular destination in the Woodbridge neighborhood that recently scored a spot on the Travel Channel’s “Food Paradise” series, the Detroit Free Press reports. Located at 5163 Trumbull Ave. near Wayne State, the small eatery is the highest rated inexpensive pizzeria in Detroit, boasting 4.5 stars out of 112 reviews on Yelp.

Pie-Sci has a menu that changes with the seasons and includes both classic and creative toppings. The pizzeria divides its menu into three categories: basics, complex and graduate. Options include the meat lovers (pepperoni, bacon, Italian sausage, ham and mozzarella), the Jimmy Pesto (walnut pesto sauce, mushrooms, chicken, red onion, mozzarella and ranch drizzle) and the Pear Necessities (white pizza with mozzarella, sliced pear, bacon, feta, spinach and a honey drizzle). (See the full menu here.)

Dine inside, on the outdoor patio or have the pizza brought to you via bike delivery.

2. Dan & Vi’s Pizza

PHOTO: PHOEBE J./YELP

Next up is Dan & Vi’s Pizza, situated at 5951 Chene St. With 4.5 stars out of 27 reviews on Yelp, the east side fixture has proved to be a local favorite for those looking for a cheap option.

Although the eatery serves up the traditional pepperoni pizza, it’s most known for the deli slice — warm Parmesan pizza bread filled with layers of deli meat, lettuce, onions and Italian vinaigrette. Yelp reviewer Phoebe J. says, “The result is a masterpiece of mind, taste and sight.”

3. Eat-N-Out Pizza & Gelato

PHOTO: EAT-N-OUT PIZZA & GELATO/YELP

Over in Greektown, Eat-N-Out Pizza & Gelato is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the inexpensive spot to score New York-style pizza and gelato 4.5 stars out of 24 reviews.

Located at 531 Monroe Ave., it offers plenty of cheesy goodness with thin-crust pizza options like chicken Alfredo, Hawaiian and veggie. Round out your meal with fresh gelato made with all-natural, local ingredients.

4. Sicily’s Pizzeria & Subs

PHOTO: SICILY’S PIZZERIA & SUBS/YELP

Sicily’s Pizzeria & Subs, at 3554 W. Vernor Highway in Mexicantown, is another low-priced go-to, with four stars out of 35 Yelp reviews.

The eatery features a menu packed with salads, calzones and other Italian favorites. On the extensive pizza menu, look for the five-cheese Wisconsin Delight, the Feisty Shamrock topped with broccoli, spinach, green peppers and jalapeño and the meat-heavy Fire Work (pepperoni, Italian sausage, smoked bacon and jalapeño).

5. Paul’s Pizzeria

PHOTO: JAY J./YELP

Finally, there’s Paul’s Pizzeria, which has earned five stars out of nine reviews on Yelp. The cozy takeout joint — at 7635 W. Vernor Highway in southwest Detroit — features green seats rescued from the original Tiger Stadium, a wall of street signs and a small counter with stools.

On your first visit, try Paul’s Original Pizza, featuring old-world pepperoni that curls as it bakes. Specialty pizzas, oven-baked subs, calzones, salads and ribs are also on the menu.

Data provided by Hoodline. Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.