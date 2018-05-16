Dallas (CBS Detroit/AP) – A 25-year-old man is facing charges after posing as a 17-year-old so he could once again play on the high school’s basketball team.

Sidney Gilstrap Portley was enrolled in two Dallas high schools for almost nine months, claiming to be a Hurricane Harvey refugee. Because of that, he didn’t have to show proof of any records.

According to the Dallas Morning News, Portley started at Skyline High School, then later moved to Hillcrest High School, where he joined the basketball team.

Portley was a star for Hillcrest’s team for the 2017-18 season. High school coaches voted him offensive player of the year. The Hillcrest Panthers finished the season with an 11-10 record.

The mother of a Hillcrest High freshman said that her daughter started dating Portley in January. The woman, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said her 14-year-old knew the man as Rashun Richardson and thought he was 17.

Dallas ISD was tipped off after a former coach recognized him. Portley was arrested Friday and is facing a charge of tampering with government records.

Superintendent Michael Hinojosa apologized to parents. He says the district will work to prevent similar situations in the future.

© 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.