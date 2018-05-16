GARDEN CITY (AP) — Two family members have been sentenced to prison for a scheme to pay bribes for a medical marijuana dispensary.

The case involved officials in Garden City, who notified federal investigators when they were approached in 2016.

Mike Baydoun was sentenced to 18 months in prison Tuesday, while nephew Jalal Baydoun was given a year and a day. Another relative, Ali Baydoun, was placed on three years of supervised release in April.

The FBI was greatly assisted by Robert Muery, who was Garden City’s city manager and police chief. Prosecutors say he wore a recording device and captured incriminating statements by Mike Baydoun.

The government says the Baydouns delivered $15,000, and that Mike Baydoun pledged to set aside $150,000 for future bribes.

