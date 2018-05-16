Filed Under:family friendly, Michigan, summer, vacation

MICHIGAN — Where’s the best spot to take a summer vacation this year? Right in Michigan’s backyard. Up near the Upper Peninsula to be exact.glowing Michigan Destination Named No. 1 Vacation Spot for 2018

According to TripAdvisor, the vacation planning website, Mackinac Island is the No. 1 summer travel destination for America in 2018. It ranked higher than Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts, Jackson Hole in Wyoming and Lake George in New York.

shutterstock 142408846 Michigan Destination Named No. 1 Vacation Spot for 2018“This charming island is a throwback to old-timey seaside leisure with the candy-colored facades of downtown shops,” TripAdvisor says. “Mackinac is world-famous for its homemade fudge and travelers can work off sugar highs by exploring the limestone bluffs of Mackinac Island State Park.”

