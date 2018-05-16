MICHIGAN — Where’s the best spot to take a summer vacation this year? Right in Michigan’s backyard. Up near the Upper Peninsula to be exact.

According to TripAdvisor, the vacation planning website, Mackinac Island is the No. 1 summer travel destination for America in 2018. It ranked higher than Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts, Jackson Hole in Wyoming and Lake George in New York.

“This charming island is a throwback to old-timey seaside leisure with the candy-colored facades of downtown shops,” TripAdvisor says. “Mackinac is world-famous for its homemade fudge and travelers can work off sugar highs by exploring the limestone bluffs of Mackinac Island State Park.”

