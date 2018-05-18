WAYNE COUNTY — If you think you’re receiving robocalls now more than ever, you’re not wrong. According to the robocall blocker YouMail, pre-recorded phone messages are at an all-time high.

There were 3.36 billion robocalls last month in the U.S., 6.5 percent higher than the previous record and a whopping 34 percent higher than April 2017.

Here’s how that breaks down in the metro Detroit area with a 313 area code.

Area code: 313

Total robocalls: 23.8 million

Population affected: 1.6 million

Average calls per person: 15

Top 6 robocallers last month:

972-798-0395 Michigan Correctional Facility

970-660-5323 Real Estate Agent Scam

980-242-3698 Health Insurance Spam

800-955-6600 Capital One Payments/Collections

773-273-6136 Health Insurance Spam

800-266-2278 Comcast Customer Service/Bill Collector

With more than 384 million received robocalls, California earned the top spot for most robocalled state, followed by Texas with 363.3 million.

