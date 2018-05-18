WAYNE COUNTY — If you think you’re receiving robocalls now more than ever, you’re not wrong. According to the robocall blocker YouMail, pre-recorded phone messages are at an all-time high.
There were 3.36 billion robocalls last month in the U.S., 6.5 percent higher than the previous record and a whopping 34 percent higher than April 2017.
Here’s how that breaks down in the metro Detroit area with a 313 area code.
Area code: 313
Total robocalls: 23.8 million
Population affected: 1.6 million
Average calls per person: 15
Top 6 robocallers last month:
972-798-0395 Michigan Correctional Facility
970-660-5323 Real Estate Agent Scam
980-242-3698 Health Insurance Spam
800-955-6600 Capital One Payments/Collections
773-273-6136 Health Insurance Spam
800-266-2278 Comcast Customer Service/Bill Collector
With more than 384 million received robocalls, California earned the top spot for most robocalled state, followed by Texas with 363.3 million.
