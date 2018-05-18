Story Hoodline — Visiting Midtown, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Detroit neighborhood — which was named one of the 25 “hottest hoods” in the U.S. — by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a charming bakery to a long-running brewery.

We crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Midtown, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Selden Standard

PHOTO: JEREMY S./YELP

Topping the list is Selden Standard, a popular destination for handcrafted cocktails and New American small plates made with fresh, seasonal ingredients. Located at 3921 Second Ave., it’s the highest rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 814 reviews on Yelp.

The restaurant and bar partners with dozens of local farms and producers to create an ever-changing menu of fresh fare. Recent offerings include grilled squash with maple tahini and yogurt, mussels in a spicy curry sauce and whole grilled trout.

2. Avalon International Breads

PHOTO: O K./YELP

Next up is Avalon International Breads, which is brimming with freshly baked breads, pastries, sandwiches, baked goods and more. Located at 422 W. Willis St., the bakery and cafe has earned 4.5 stars out of 282 reviews on Yelp.

With four other outposts in the area, Avalon’s original location opened in 1997 and is still drawing customers. Look for the tomato scone with peppered egg and bacon, corned beef and Swiss cheese on a buttermilk biscuit, chocolate coffee brownies and vegan cookies and muffins.

3. Bakersfield

Bakersfield, a bar and taqueria at 3100 Woodward Ave., is another top choice in the neighborhood, serving up over 100 tequilas and American whiskeys. Yelpers give the chain, with seven other locations in the U.S., 4.5 stars out of 144 reviews.

On the menu, look for a wide selection of creative Mexican-inspired fare, including the short rib tostada with fried egg, black beans and queso fresco on a housemade corn tortilla, the al pastor taco (chili-marinated pork, pineapple, pickled white onion and cilantro) or the Cuban sandwich on a telera roll.

4. 2941 Street Food

PHOTO: 2941 STREET FOOD/YELP

In the mood for fast-casual fare with a twist? 2941 Street Food, a Mediterranean and Turkish spot, has you covered. The Midtown go-to has received a warm welcome with 4.5 stars out of 143 Yelp reviews.

The chain’s newest eatery is in a bright, modern space with mosaic pendant lights over the bar, an outdoor patio and wood plank walls.

Create your own bowl, platter or samoon bread wrap by selecting a protein (tandoori chicken, paprika steak, lamb, pork or falafel), a sauce from options like chutney, harissa and tahini and from a selection of vegetables (mushrooms, green tomatoes, Turkish peppers and more). Wash it all down with one of the all-natural cane sugar sodas.

5. Motor City Brewing Works

PHOTO: MICHAEL Y./YELP

Finally, there’s Motor City Brewing Works, which has earned four stars out of 422 reviews on Yelp. You can find the city’s oldest operating brewery, which offers brick-oven pizzas and light bites, at 470 W. Canfield St.

Opened in 1994, the business has grown into a 20-barrel custom-fabricated brewery “made from salvaged equipment and scrap from Detroit’s great industrial era,” per its website.

Available beers include a Bohemian lager, the Ghettoblaster (English-style mild ale with a full reddish color), an Irish-style dry stout and a strawberry-rhubarb Belgian tripel, among others. Tours are offered but require advance notice.

