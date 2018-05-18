(CBS Detroit) Prince Harry’s soon-to-be wife will walk herself down most of the aisle on Saturday. It’s an unprecedant move for a royal bride in the UK and one according to reports Meghan Markle decided herself.

Friday, Kensington Palace tweeted that Charles would give his soon-to-be daughter-in-law away when she marries Prince Harry on Saturday in the historic surroundings of St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.

The palace said the American former actress had asked her future father-in-law to accompany her as she makes her way to the altar.

The prince will then walk Markle to the foot of the altar. Charles will not ‘give her away’ in the traditional sense, instead, he will stand back as Markle approaches Prince Harry.

Royal wedding

When: Saturday, May 19, 2018, coverage begins 4 a.m. ET

Where: Windsor Castle

In addition to the morning broadcast, CBS News will also present a two-hour primetime special called “Royal Romance: The Wedding of Prince HARRY and Meghan Markle,” which will air Saturday, May 19 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

The special will recap the events of the day and take viewers into the modern marriage and its impact on the monarchy.