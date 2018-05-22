(CBS Local) A group of local fathers are coming together in a big way to make a difference in their community.

Sunday, May 27 is the 2nd annual ‘Park Empowerment Day’ held at Hawthorne Park, in Pontiac. The event celebrates and highlights the community program, ‘Daddy’s that Care.’

The mission of ‘Daddy’s That Care’ is to improve the community, with a focus on fathers – through parent development, child engagement and using unconditional love to rebuild our community.

Sunday’s event is free and open to the public and will include music, food, bounce houses, rock climbing, face painting and much more.

Community organizations, as well as Oakland County Sheriffs, Star EMS, and local firefighters will be in attendance.

The first 100 people will receive a free photo and wrist band.

