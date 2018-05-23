QUINCY, MA (CBS Local) – Major supermarket chain Stop & Shop has issued a frozen broccoli recall for all its stores after health inspectors found potentially dangerous bacteria in one of the packages.

The supermarket chain released an alert on May 21 saying that it’s voluntarily recalling 16-ounce packages of “Private Brands Frozen Broccoli Cuts.” A routine sampling by Connecticut inspectors found listeria monocytogenes, a potentially deadly bacteria, in a sample from a store in South Windsor, CT.

Frozen broccoli with the UPC code “068826700926” and a label stating “BEST BY MAR 15 2020” are being pulled from store shelves. Stop & Shop has over 400 stores in states including New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Massachusetts.

There have been no illnesses connected to the recall, however the CDC warns that listeria can seriously affect pregnant women, newborns, and the elderly. Approximately 1,600 people in the U.S. contract a listeria infection each year from eating contaminated food. About 260 people die from the bacteria.