(CBS Detroit) – In advance of 1,700 folks making their annual pilgrimage to Mackinac for the Detroit Regional Chamber’s Policy Conference, three high profile leaders from organizations got together to highlight issues that will dominate that confab.

Rich Studley, President & CEO, Michigan Chamber of Commerce, Tammy Carnrike, COO of the Detroit Regional Chamber, and Douglass Diggs, incoming Chairman of the National Business League (formerly Michigan Black Chamber), talked with Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host of CBS 62’s “Michigan Matters,” to share insights.

Carnrike, who has been at the forefront of planning the annual get together, talked about the event’s three pillars. One was civility and working to get things done.

Studley, focused on statewide issues including efforts to legalize recreational marijuana in Michigan and raising the minimum wage.

Diggs, discussed inclusion of African Americans in business, particularly involvement with big ticket projects like the building of Little Caesars Arena.

With most statewide elected positions up for grabs this year, all three told Cain talk of the governor’s race and others would be a focal point of conversations on the Grand Hotel’s iconic porch and restaurants and hotels across the island during the event which runs from Tuesday through Friday.

