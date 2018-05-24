Memorial Day weekend is here and that means a lot of savvy car shoppers will try to capitalize on the best deals. According to an online service that helps compare car prices, shoppers in Michigan looking to get behind the wheel of a used car this weekend may want to rethink heading to the nearest dealership or to Motor City, where the prices are below the national average but definitely not as cheap as it gets in Michigan.

Here are the top 5 most affordable cities in Michigan:

Pontiac — $794 below the Michigan average

Novi — $787 below the Michigan average

Farmington Hills — $779 below the Michigan average

Southfield — $693 below the Michigan average

Troy — $678 below the Michigan average

