DETROIT (AP) – A former Detroit police commander who was working off-duty as a tavern security officer has been arraigned on assault, neglect of duty and other charges after a 42-year-old man was injured while being forced from the business.

The Wayne County prosecutor’s office says 48-year-old Timothy Leach was in court Thursday.

Michael Karpovich was pushed and fell to the tavern’s floor on March 11.

Prosecutors say 53-year-old Detroit police officer Frederick Person also was working security at the tavern. Person was arraigned Thursday on obstruction of justice, neglect of duty and tampering with evidence charges.

Leach and Person were not authorized by the police department for secondary employment inside a tavern. Leach has been demoted to lieutenant.

Both face May 31 probable cause conferences and June 5 preliminary examinations.

