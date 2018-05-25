ST. IGNACE, Mich. (AP) – The Michigan Supreme Court is interested in the case of a former police chief in the Upper Peninsula who’s been barred from running for public office because of a corruption conviction.

Fred Paquin wanted to run for St. Ignace City Council in 2013 and 2015 but was told that a conviction disqualified him under the Michigan Constitution. He pleaded guilty in 2010 to misusing federal money given to the Sault Tribe of Chippewa Indians when he was the tribe’s police chief.

Paquin says he shouldn’t be barred from running for city council because the tribe is sovereign.

The state Supreme Court says it will hear arguments in the months ahead. The appeals court last fall ruled against Paquin.

