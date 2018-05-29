Comments
OXFORD TOWNSHIP (AP) — A 16-year-old boy has drowned at an Oakland County lake.
Sgt. Dale Brown of the sheriff’s office said the vcitim, Lafrance Marshall couldn’t reach a floating swimming platform Sunday at Clear Lake, about 50 feet from shore. He was swimming with friends at the time of the incident.
The sheriff’s office got a call around 7:20 p.m. from the lake in Oxford Township.
Divers recovered the boy’s body. First responders did CPR on the way to the hospital, but he was pronounced dead.
