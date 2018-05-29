PONTIAC — A police investigation is underway after a 50-year-old Pontiac man found an active bomb on his front porch on Monday, according to authorities. The man found the device on his front porch around 10:30 a.m. and reportedly took it inside, placing it on an ironing board before calling the police.

Deputies evacuated the houses immediately surrounding the area and set up a perimeter to investigate. The bomb technician from the Michigan State Police Bomb Disposal Unit removed the device and determined it was a viable bomb.

The homeowner told police he’s had no problems with anyone or received any threats. Police are continuing to investigate the situation.

