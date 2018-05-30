DETROIT (CBS DETROIT/AP) — Detroit’s public schools are closing early for a second-consecutive day because of hot weather.

The Detroit Public Schools Community District announced that classes would end three hours early on Wednesday after closing early on Tuesday as well. School field trips will be rescheduled. Updated information is being posted on the district’s website.

Temperatures again were expected to rise to above 80 degrees Fahrenheit. The National Weather Service says severe thunderstorms also are possible this week.

