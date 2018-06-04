(WNEM) – Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette has charged a man with two counts of bestiality.

Joseph Hattey, a 51-year-old from Holt, faces a 15-year felony for allegedly penetrating a dog.

Schuette’s office said the dog has been removed from harm and is in custody of Ingham County Animal Control.

The allegations against Hattey, who works at Michigan State University as a health physicist, claim he did not conduct the acts on campus or with an animal owned by the university.

The investigation is being led by Ingham County Animal Control in conjunction with the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office.

Charges were authorized by Magistrate Mark Blumer of the 55th District Court. An arraignment will follow.

