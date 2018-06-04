DETROIT (AP) — A 28-year-old woman has been slain and her 22-year-old niece critically wounded after they were shot by her boyfriend on Detroit’s northwest side early Sunday morning.

Officals report that Tyiela Autry was shot in the eye early Sunday morning and later died at a hospital. Her niece suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

The younger woman called 911 about 3:15 a.m. and said they were shot by her aunt’s boyfriend.

Police said in a news release that they are seeking 28-year-old, Lenell James Kirby in connection with the shootings.

