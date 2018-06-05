ROCHESTER HILLS — A local 28-year-old woman is dead after overdosing and the family believes a “pill pushing” Rochester Hills doctor is behind her demise, according to a media report.

Officials say internal medicine Dr. Chris Samy will plead guilty in the case, but is hoping for a lower sentence than the nine years that is expected to be handed down.

The DEA sent in undercover agents who purchased pills — with the higher the potency, the higher the price — and insisted Samy wrote questionable prescriptions for hundreds of thousands of pills worth more than $2.5 million on the street.

Samy, age 70, pleaded guilty, but she cited her age and years of service against a short period of bad judgment as reasons she shouldn’t go to prison. Prosecutors are asking Judge Arthur Tarnow to send her to prison for nine years.

