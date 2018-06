BERKLEY, MI — A 58-year-old Royal Oak man is dead after crashing into a medical office building Tuesday morning in Berkley, according to police.

Officers responded to the scene around 5:30 a.m., at Woodward Avenue near 12 Mile Road and had to extricate the man from his vehicle. He was transported to Beaumont Hospital and later pronounced dead. Police believe the man may have had some sort of medical episode while driving.

