IL — A woman suffered a “significant facial injury” after an e-cigarette exploded at The Vape Shop in Machesney Park Monday afternoon, according to WIFR. North Park Fire Chief Joel Hallstrom told the station the woman was rushed to a hospital after a lithium battery inside the e-cigarette exploded and started a small fire inside the shop on Harlem Road.

Winnebago County Sheriff’s Lt. Pete DalPra told NBC Chicago the woman took the e-cigarette to the vape shop Monday because it had been malfunctioning. After the battery was charged, she put it in her mouth and began to puff on it when it exploded, causing a “severe wound to her lower face” and starting a fire, he said.

