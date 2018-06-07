Detroit
Atlanta
Baltimore
Boston
Chicago
Cleveland
Connecticut
Dallas
Denver
Houston
Las Vegas
Los Angeles
Miami
Minnesota
New York
Philadelphia
Pittsburgh
Sacramento
San Francisco
Seattle
St Louis
Tampa
Washington
Sponsored By
CBS 62
26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Home
News
Latest Headlines
Senate Bill Lets Seniors Pay Lower Auto Insurance Premiums
Bills aimed at curtailing auto insurance premiums for seniors are advancing in Michigan's Legislature.
Peacocks, Parrots Among 71 Animals Rescued From Home
Two peacocks are among 71 animals rescued from a southeastern Michigan home.
News Podcasts
Your Eye On Health
WWJ Plus
Sports
All Sports
Latest
Detroit Sports talk all day on 97.1 The Ticket.
Lions
Tigers
Red Wings
Pistons
U-M
MSU
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
PGA
ODDS
Team Gear
Latest Sports
Latest Pro Golf Power Rankings
Justin Thomas took over World Golf Rankings' top spot a few weeks back, and looks poised to make his presence felt at the U.S. Open.
Steph Curry Golfing During Finals, Posts Two Rounds Of 71
The two-time MVP is apparently spending his down time during the Finals out on the golf course.
Sports Podcasts
The Valenti Show
Karsch and Anderson
Weather
FULL FORECAST
More Weather
School Closings
Local Radars
Weather Stories
E.S.P.
Eat
Morning Magic: Get To Know Detroit's Top 5 Breakfast And Brunch Restaurants
Whether you're battling a hangover with diner fare or seeking a luxurious morning meal, there's a Detroit restaurant for you.
Best Places For Fresh Fish In Detroit
Check out this list for the best restaurants to find fresh fish in the Detroit area.
See
What Will $600 Rent You In Detroit, Right Now?
Find out how far $600 a month will go in Detroit's rentals.
The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In Detroit Right Now
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.
Play
Best Places To Celebrate Father's Day With Dad In Detroit
Wondering what to do for your dad for Father's Day? Check out these picks for five of the best places to celebrate dad's Big Day in Detroit.
Best Memorial Day Walks, Runs And Parades In Detroit
Memorial Day is the time to honor our fallen who served the U.S. Events include cooking out, visiting burial sites and parades. This year, get involved with walks and runs as well as enjoying parades among our veterans.
Audio
Podcasts
Charlie Langton Briefs
Roberta's What's Hot Around Town
The Wojo Show
Jamie and Stoney
Video
All Videos
Eye On Detroit
News
Weather
Sports
Autos
Uber Ends Self-Driving Program In Arizona After Fatal Crash
The decision announced Wednesday means Uber won't be bringing back its self-driving cars to the streets to Arizona, eliminating the jobs of about 300 people who served as backup drivers and performed other jobs connected to the vehicles.
Investigators find no cause of Meridian Magnesium fire
Michigan fire investigators say they have failed to determine the cause of the initial explosion that led to a fire that severely damaged an auto parts manufacturing plant.
Consumer Reports Raises Concerns Over Tesla Model 3 Braking
Long emergency stopping distances, difficult-to-use controls and a harsh ride stopped Tesla's Model 3 electric car from getting a recommended buy rating from Consumer Reports.
Ford to resume F-150 production after supply plant fire
Ford is resuming production of its F-150 pickup following a fire at a plant where parts for the vehicle are made.
More
Travel
Best Beach Vacations On The Atlantic
A look at five of the best beach vacations with widest range of things to do and places to stay along the Atlantic Coast.
Treat Mom To A B&B Fit For A Queen
Treat your mother to a B&B fit for a queen this Mother's Day.
Explore America's Castles
These are five of the finest castles in America to explore for that next big vacation.
Best Art Museums In The Southwest
Many of America's best art museums can be found in the American Southwest.
Planning Your Summer Music Festival Calendar
Headliner acts in 2018 at big music festivals between Memorial Day and Labor Day include Eminem, Bruno Mars, Jack White, Blake Shelton, James Taylor, Bonnie Raitt and more. Across the country, from NYC to Chicago to SF, summer festival tickets are on sale now.
More
CBS Entertainment
Latest Pro Golf Power Rankings
June 7, 2018 at 3:19 pm
Filed Under:
Dan Reardon
,
PGA Tour
,
Pro Golf
,
Pro Golf Power Rankings
Watch & Listen
LIVE
Listen
97.1 The Ticket
WWJ 950
99.5 WYCD
AMP 98.7
104.3 WOMC
Sports Radio 1270
CBS Radio Connectingvets.com