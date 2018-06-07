Filed Under:Michigan Matters

It was talk of roads, politics and education that dominated the Detroit Regional Chamber’s Annual Policy Conference as leaders there sat with Carol Cain, Senior Producer, Host of CBS 62’s “Michigan Matters” and shared insights into the road ahead for the region.

Gov. Rick Snyder and First Lady Sue Snyder talked about their eight years in office while Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan discussed the resurgence of Detroit, University Presidents OU’s Ora Pescovitz, EMU’s Jim Smith and GVSU’s Tom Haas discussed the state of higher education.

Politics was everywhere on the island as a gubernatorial debate was held and numerous candidates crisscrossed the island raising money and support for their campaigns. Almost every statewide position is up for grabs this fall.

Talk of regional transit and funding more funding pitted Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel and Wayne County Executive Warren Evans against each other.

DADA Executive Director Rod Alberts provided an update on the North American International Auto Show and moving the date to the fall in 2020.

With the woeful state of the Michigan’s roads a prevailing issues on everyone’s mind, Heather Drake talked about a survey of AAA members and their thoughts on fixing the roads.

David Nicholson, of PVS Chemicals, who is also a trustee at WSU, talked about his family’s Detroit based company and the need to focus on education to help better prepare young people for the technology future.

And talk of Pipeline 5 — which runs under the Mackinac Straits — got attention as those on both sides of whether to shut it down sat with Cain to explain why.

Detroit Public Schools Community District Supt. Nikolai Viti summed up his first year in the job and shared insights into the coming year.

Among some of the others appearing in the show: U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, Tammy Carnrike, Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon, R.D. Dan Musser III, Gina Coleman, Ryan Duffy, Ryan Duffy, David Nicholson, Terry Rhadigan, Rod Alberts, Pamela Moore, Brad Simmons, Joe Short of Short’s Brewery Company.

Watch MICHIGAN MATTERS Sunday at 11:30 on CBS 62.

