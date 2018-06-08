Filed Under:farmington, high school, lockdown, threat

FARMINGTON (AP) — A gun magazine filled with .40-caliber bullets has been found in a suburban Detroit high school, forcing officials to place the building on lockdown.

School officials say the magazine was discovered Friday in the auditorium at Farmington High School, northwest of Detroit.

The auditorium was searched and the lockdown was later lifted.

District officials told parents in an email that they didn’t believe students and staff were in danger.

