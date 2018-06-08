ELKHART, IN (CBS Local) – An Indiana boat builder found a very scary-looking guest checking out his work recently: a giant six-inch spider that can apparently walk on water.

Jacob Collins shared images of the creepy encounter on Facebook and warned fellow Elkhart residents that “they are out there and they are real.”

The spider, which has already been shared more than 10,000 times on Facebook, is reportedly a fishing spider. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources tells WTTV that the creatures may be terrifying in appearance, but are relatively harmless.

Employees at Godfrey Marine boat factory ran into the eight-legged terror because of the spider’s ability to walk on water. Experts say the arachnid’s three-inch legs use the surface tension of water to stay afloat.

Collins says the “giant beast” was released back into the wild after visiting the boat. The boat worker also warned his fellow Indiana residents to “beware,” that odd-shaped object in the water may actually be a giant creepy crawler.