(CBS DETROIT)— The wait is finally over! Sonic’s Pickle Juice Slush debuts today along with three other new flavors.

The other new ones include Bahama mama, blue Hawaiian and Tiger’s blood.

The fast food chain announced the intriguing new flavor in March.

Pickle juice will not be limited to just slushies.

Customers can request pickle juice on any item including burgers, tater tots, and even sundaes.

Sonic says it’s both sweet — and tart.

