Filed Under:driving, Intoxicated, rochester hills, troy

ROCHESTER HILLS — A 21-year-old man from Troy is dead following a single car crash in Rochester Hills over the weekend.

Police say three men were reportedly leaving the restaurant where they worked early Sunday morning when the driver of the vehicle, also a 21-year-old man from Troy, crashed his 1988 Dodge Daytona into a utility pole near South Boulevard and Fredmoore Drive.

The front seat passenger was killed in the crash and the backseat passenger, a 55-year-old man from Rochester Hills, along with the driver, were taken to Royal Oak Beaumont Hospital. They are in critical condition, according to police.

Click here to continue.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen