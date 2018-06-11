ROCHESTER HILLS — A 21-year-old man from Troy is dead following a single car crash in Rochester Hills over the weekend.

Police say three men were reportedly leaving the restaurant where they worked early Sunday morning when the driver of the vehicle, also a 21-year-old man from Troy, crashed his 1988 Dodge Daytona into a utility pole near South Boulevard and Fredmoore Drive.

The front seat passenger was killed in the crash and the backseat passenger, a 55-year-old man from Rochester Hills, along with the driver, were taken to Royal Oak Beaumont Hospital. They are in critical condition, according to police.

