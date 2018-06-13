DETROIT (AP) —John Conyers III has failed in another attempt to get his name on the ballot for the Congressional seat held by his father.

Michigan’s Appeals Court on Tuesday upheld a county court ruling that denied Conyers III’s request to be on the Aug. 7 Democratic primary ballot for the 13th Congressional seat.

In May, Wayne County’s clerk said Conyers III didn’t have enough signatures for the ballot to fill out the final two months of John Conyers’ term or for the full term that starts in January.

The younger Conyers challenged that ruling.

More than a dozen candidates are running for the office

John Conyers was first elected in 1964. The 89-year-old stepped down in December, citing health reasons, though several former female staffers had accused him of sexual harassment.

