BOSTON (CBS) – A woman needs your help finding her wedding dress.

Rachele Familia was married in 2004 and now lives in California.

She was storing the dress at her aunt and uncle’s house in western Massachusetts. But she just found out her uncle mistakenly donated it to goodwill in palmer back in March.

He rushed back to the store but it had already been sold.

Familia has been posting on Facebook, trying to get the dress back.

“I tell myself it’s just a dress and if it’s meant to be I will get the dress back. But I also know that someone out there who really needed the dress has it and will cherish it,” said Familia.

Familia hopes to get the dress back. But if not she says she’s been comforted by all the amazing people who offered to help.

