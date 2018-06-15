By Ebony Bagley

Summer vacation is just getting underway and for many kids more free time means more screen time.

Today’s kids are the first generation to be born and raised with the internet as part of their everyday lives.

Teaching your kid the importance of balancing their device use is not only necessary but it’s important to their overall health and emotional well-being.

Countless studies have shown that internet addiction is a real thing. Kids use social media and the internet to find community, and their mental health is often negatively affected due to increased isolation and the culture of comparison.

Here is a list of 10 suggestions to help you manage device use this summer so that your family can enjoy the season: