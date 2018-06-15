Comments
By Ebony Bagley
Summer vacation is just getting underway and for many kids more free time means more screen time.
Today’s kids are the first generation to be born and raised with the internet as part of their everyday lives.
Teaching your kid the importance of balancing their device use is not only necessary but it’s important to their overall health and emotional well-being.
Countless studies have shown that internet addiction is a real thing. Kids use social media and the internet to find community, and their mental health is often negatively affected due to increased isolation and the culture of comparison.
Here is a list of 10 suggestions to help you manage device use this summer so that your family can enjoy the season:
- Parents model good habits: It’s important for parents to model appropriate behavior with their own devices. You can’t expect your kids to unplug when they see you always connected to your device.
- Set a family media policy: Put it in writing. Decide who can use which forms of technology, when and where it’s acceptable, and how you will monitor usage to ensure kids are staying safe online.
- Time limits: Set a time limit for device use.
- “5 Must Dos” before device use: Create a list of 5 things your kid must do every day before they even pick up their device. This could include, chores, reading, school work, outdoor play, and more.
- Unplug: Establish “technology-free” zones and times in your home when you all “unplug” and concentrate on communicating with each other and enjoying each other’s company.
- Keep tech in a central location: Kids should use tech in public areas of the home where what they are doing is easily visible. No tech should be allowed behind closed doors.
- Educate: Teach your kid that technology is a privilege not a right. Explain to them using research and facts why it’s important to manage device use.
- Tech curfews: Establish a time when all devices are off and charging. I.E. ‘No electronics in bedroom after 9pm’
- Consequences: Establish consequences, both positive and negative, for appropriate technology usage.
- Asses: Every family is different. When establishing tech rules consider your kids’ ages, how mature they are, and work as a family to establish boundaries and rules.