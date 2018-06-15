MICHIGAN — Veterans and members of the armed forces can now adopt pets for free from the Michigan Humane Society. This “standing order” includes more than 150 animals at eight locations in three counties.

The state’s largest pet rescue launched the MHS for Military program on Flag Day, or June 14. It comes six months after WalletHub ranked Detroit as the worst city for veterans to live.

“Soldiers deserve to return home to a grateful country and loving companions. We are happy to give back in this small way,” said Matthew Pepper, president and CEO of MHS. “It’s the least we can do given the freedom they provide us and the support we enjoy from our community.”

MHS believes its new program may be the first of its kind in the nation, according to organizers. This is because it has no exclusions according to Andrew Seltz, vice president of community engagement and field services.

“Those who qualify are not limited to cats, pets of a certain age, or those with disabilities,” explained Seltz, an Army veteran. “Thanks to the generous support of presenting sponsor Sellers Subaru, MHS for Military gives adopters the freedom to take any animal they want — for free.”

