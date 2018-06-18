Filed Under:detroit, fireworks, Ford

DETROIT (AP) — The annual fireworks over the Detroit River is marking its 60th year of lighting up the skyline of Detroit and neighboring Windsor, Ontario.

The theme for the June 25 Ford Fireworks extravaganza is “Come Alive in the D!” The 24-minute show will feature more than 10,000 pyrotechnic effects visible for miles along the Detroit River. It’s produced by The Parade Co. and Dearborn-based Ford Motor Co. has been the title sponsor since 2013.

The Ford Fireworks Rooftop Party will provide among the best views. The party is also a fundraiser for The Parade Co. All proceeds benefit the Michigan Thanksgiving Parade Foundation .

There will be live entertainment, games and giveaways from 5 to 9 p.m. and a vintage plan flyover from Yankee Air Museum at 7:30 p.m.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen