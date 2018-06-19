So many incredible snaps this week of Michigan Central Station! Check out our “Seen in Detroit” round-up of some of our favorite shots of this historic landmark.
New to “Seen in Detroit”? We scour Instagram for the latest and greatest photos by local photogs like you!
Want to be featured in an upcoming post? Tag your photos each week with #SeenInDetroit or #DetroitProud for consideration!
"We hope for better things" and "It will rise from the ashes". – Model @senojekoorb
Let the light come through

. Michigan Central Station . The symbol of Detroit Ruins and also the Symbol of Detroit Revitalization 💥 . Built in June 1912 to December 1913 . Closed in 1988 . . It is the former main intercity passenger rail depot in Detroit, Michigan . The last train left MCS 30 yrs ago and it has stood vacant ever since, a hulking embodiment of Detroit’s long decline from America’s manufacturing engine to its biggest municipal bankruptcy. . The 105 yr old building that once handled all the Detroit’s passenger rail traffic closed in 1988 due to a decline in ridership and took a new life in the subsequent years for urban explorers , the homeless and scavengers.(Wikipedia ) . Ford Motor Co recently bought the building and plans to convert the 18 story station into a Technology campus and bring thousands of jobs in the city . . Tomorrow is the Purchase Opening party and I couldn’t be more happy to be a part of this celebration. . . .#RevitalizeDetroit💥👊🏻💥 . .See more in my Story about retrieving the stolen clock 👆🏻👆🏻😀 . .