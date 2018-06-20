DEARBORN — The 19th District Court in the city of Dearborn is holding an Amnesty Program for all delinquent civil infraction tickets.

Unpaid tickets can accumulate additional default fees, late fees and warrant fees, which increase the original amount of the ticket and this is Dearborn residents’ chance to have those fees forgiven and settle their debts.

This program provides individuals with an opportunity to settle their old court financial obligations and pay the original amount of the ticket. It also assists the court in clearing up a backlog of files without additional court resources and collection costs.

The court continues to be committed to the efficient and effective collection of outstanding receivables. “At this time we believe it is in the best interest of all to provide citizens with an opportunity to resolve their outstanding tickets, avoid possible arrest and take advantage of the court waiving late penalties and fees,” – Chief Judge Sam Salamey.

