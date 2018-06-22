WESTLAND (AP) — Plans are in the works to redevelop a blighted suburban Detroit site that once housed a psychiatric hospital.

The Wayne County Commission on Thursday approved the sale of the 28-acre Westland property known as the Eloise Hospital Complex for $1.

Plans call for developers to invest $20 million in creating a mixed-use development including affordable homes for senior citizens.

The agreement gives the developer the Kay Beard Building, the Commissary Building and several dilapidated structures. The Eloise site opened in 1839 as a poorhouse and a farm. It was the site of the Wayne County General Hospital, which closed in 1981.

The deal includes the nearby Potter’s Field cemetery.

The development team includes JGH Consulting, Morgan Development and Samaritas Family Center, an organization that offers shelter to homeless families.

photo via: Dwight Burdette (Wikipedia)

