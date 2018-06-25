DETROIT (AP) — A summer exhibit that connects outdoor and indoor spaces while incorporating art and natural elements has kicked off in Downtown Detroit.

Bedrock Detroit says the works of five female artists will present varied perspectives on gender, race, identity, space and form.

The Library Street Collective and Bedrock’s contemporary art exhibition Xeriscape opened Saturday in The Z, a 10-story parking garage in Detroit’s central business district.

The Z blends parking spots with the work of mural artists from across the globe.

Photos via Facebook