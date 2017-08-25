97.1 The Ticket – Superior Buick GMC Truck Giveaway

Detroit
CBS 62
26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000
WWJ Newsradio 950
WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit's ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates
97.1 The Ticket
Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270
Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web […]
Remembrance Planned At Eastern Michigan For 9/11 Victims
The gathering will be held Monday morning behind Pease Auditorium and near a 14-foot steel support beam section that had been part of the World Trade Center's South Tower.
SEMCOG To Hold Public Meetings In Seven Different Counties
The public input meetings will serve as an opportunity for locals to weigh in and give their thoughts on the development of the region's long-range transportation plan.
Your Eye On Health
WWJ Plus
Latest Sports
Amid Sea Of Youth, A New Harbaugh Emerging
"He does his yelling, but he’s definitely being patient, too. He knows that guys are going to mess up."
Speight Explains Overthrows, Harbaugh Reproaches QB's Ball Security
The one area in which Harbaugh voiced some frustration with Speight was his ball security.
The Valenti Show
Karsch and Anderson
Eat
Easy And Healthy Snacks For Kids On The Go From Detroit Chefs
Instead of yet another fast-food meal, spend some time in the kitchen with your kids preparing one of these simple, healthy meals.
Best Football Bars In Detroit
Football season is upon us, which means several Motor City hot-spots will be packing in fans to check out the game. Check out these five landmark Detroit bars to catch the game from kickoff to final score.
See
Best Cider Mills In Detroit
Cidar mills are great fun for the family, especially during this time of the year. Franklin Cider Mill, Yates Cider Mill, Erwin Orchards, and a few others are some of the best Detroit has to offer.
8 Things To Know Before Visiting Little Caesars Arena
With a new arena comes new rules.
Play
Guide To 2017 Arts, Beats & Eats Festival In Royal Oak
Thousands of people will be making their way to Royal Oak this weekend for the annual Arts, Beats and Eats festival.
Best Ways To Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month In Detroit
Check out this list for the best ways to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month in Detroit and its surrounding areas.
Autos
Honda Owners Could Get Up To $500 In Air Bag Settlement
The settlement covers owners of 16.5 million Honda and Acura vehicles with the inflators dating back to 2001.
Auto Parts Company Expanding To Supply Indiana GM Plant
GM expects to start expanded production next summer.
Volkswagen Recalls 281K Cars Because Engines Can Stall
The automaker says failing fuel pumps are to blame.
How A Dangerous Takata Air Bag Made Its Way Into A Used Car
A 19-year-old woman's trachea was punctured by shrapnel spewed by the faulty air bag.
97.1 The Ticket – Superior Buick GMC Truck Giveaway
Register to win a brand new 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT pickup truck courtesy of Superior Buick GMC
Miller Lite Appearance - Pappy's Bar & Grill
97.1 The Ticket and Miller Lite have teamed up to give away Detroit Lions tickets. Come to Pappy's Bar & Grill in Detroit on September 15 from 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm for your chance to win a four-pack to see the Detroit Lions vs Atlanta on September 24 at Ford Field.
Win Tickets To See Andrea Bocelli from WWJ!
Listen on Thursday, September 14th for your chance to win tickets to see world-renowned and legendary tenor Andrea Bocelli at Detroit’s new Little Caesars Arena on Sunday, December 3, 2017.
Win Detroit Tigers Tickets to Star Wars Night At Comerica Park!
Listen to Jamie and Stoney for your chance to win a four-pack of tickets to see the Detroit Tigers for Star Wars Night on September 16, 2017!
Travel
5 Best Man-Made Structures In America
The American experience incorporates five exceptional man-made structures, each one boasting a compelling vision and rich story line that took it from drawing board to astonishing reality.
A Millennial's Guide To Moving
If you're feeling overwhelmed by an upcoming move, check out our handy guide for helping get you prepared and keeping your stress level down.
Travel On A Budget This Labor Day Weekend
Here are some helpful tips to keep costs down while enjoying a safe and enjoyable trip over the Labor Day weekend.
Best Rainy Day Activities In Metro Detroit
A rainy day in Motown is no excuse to forgo a fun and exciting time. Here's a list of some of the best options for when the bad weather blues get you down.
