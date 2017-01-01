Michigan State Basketball: Spartans still learning to play togetherMichigan State basketball looked flat against Penn State, but it's too early write this team off as underachievers. Michigan State'sdefeat againstPenn State in Philadelphia this past Saturday brought out the worst of Spartan Nation, with some even going as far as to question the coaching ...

Michigan State Basketball: Report card for loss to Penn StateMichigan State basketball lost its first Big Ten game of the season and here's what the report card looks like after the Penn State defeat. Starting the conference season with a 3-0 record was impressive, but Michigan State basketball dropped its first contest of the Big Ten campaign on Saturd...

Michigan State Recruiting: 5-star SF Brian Bowen to visit once moreMichigan State recruiting will get one final chance to court Brian Bowen as he's visiting East Lansing prior to his final decision. The recruiting process for five-star small forward Brian Bowen is coming to an end and Michigan State will get one final shot to plead its case for why he should ...

Michigan State Basketball: 3 things we learned from Penn State lossMichigan State basketball didn't play its best game against Penn State on Saturday afternoon and here's what we learned from the loss. Tom Izzo is probably drilling game film into his players this week after a poor performance against Penn State on Saturday. Michigan State picked a poor t...

Michigan State Basketball: Javon Bess and Marvin Clark severely missedAfter a slow start to the season and multiple injuries, it's clear that Marvin Clark and Javon Bess are missed by Michigan State basketball. The Michigan State basketball team is sitting tight with an 11-6 record and coming off a loss to Penn State. This is a scary position for a program that ...