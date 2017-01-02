Michigan Football: Nico Collins Chooses The Wolverines On National Signing DayAlthough he wasn't the biggest name left on Michigan football's board on National Signing Day, Nico Collins still gives the Wolverines something special. Nico Collins didn't garner as much talk as Aubrey Solomon leading up to National Signing Day, but Michigan football certainly has ...

Detroit Lions Confirm New Visual Identity, Announce Uniform UnveilingObservations of changes to the Detroit Lions logo and team wordmark have been confirmed by the team with a new uniform unveiling has been set for April. Detroit Lions fans spent most of the morning buzzing about apparent changes to the Detroit Lions' visual identity on their website and soci...

2017-Top Free Agents For Detroit To Focus OnGoing into the 2017 offseason means that NFL teams have a whole bunch of shiny new things to look at. Detroit has several top free agents to consider This season will see the end of several relationships that gives teams big opportunities. Franchises have to weigh their needs to see what they can a...

Michigan State Recruiting: Donovan Winter in jail, won't sign with MSUMichigan State recruiting won't be signing three-star defensive end Donovan Winter on Wednesday as he's been arrested. National Signing Day got off to a decent start for Michigan State. Just about everyone faxed in their Letters of Intent (LOIs) but one name was missing from the list. Don...

Detroit Tigers: Nick Castellanos Still Has Everything Left to ProveNick Castellanos has shown improvement in each of his three seasons with the Detroit Tigers, but he still hasn't proven himself to be a productive everyday third baseman. Nick Castellanos had something of a breakout season for the Detroit Tigers in 2016. He added 30 points of both batting aver...