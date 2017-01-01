- Pistons Beat Lakers To Snap Skid
Pistons Beat Lakers, 102-97, To Snap SkidTobias Harris scored 23 points and hit a decisive 3-pointer with 30.5 seconds to play, and Detroit ended a three-game skid with a 102-97 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night.
Stroke Of Luck And A Fastball May Land Ben Sheckler In Big LeaguesAs Ben Sheckler describes it, his shot at pro baseball fame seems to be partially a stroke of good luck.
Ohio State Beats Michigan State For First Big Ten Win 72-67Ohio State pulled away down the stretch and beat Michigan State 72-67 on Sunday for the Buckeyes' first Big Ten win this season.
L.A. Clippers Fans Boo Chargers Logo, Player [VIDEO]A day after the Chargers announced they're moving to LA from San Diego, tight end Jeff Cumberland got booed when shown on the video board.
Athanasiou Scores Goal Of The Season In Win Of The Season [VIDEO]Since returning to the lineup on Jan. 5 against the Kings, Athanasiou has four goals and seven points in five games.
Athanasiou, Red Wings Rally To Rout Penguins, 6-3Mike Green scored a power-play goal midway through the third period, giving the Red Wings a two-goal lead, and Henrik Zetterberg added another goal to give them the final cushion.
Five Draft Targets For The LionsThere's no dwelling on the past in the NFL. That certainly applies to the Lions, who have already turned the page on the 2016 season.
Bob Quinn Regrets Something He Said As Rookie GM With LionsWhen he was hired a year ago, Quinn told reporters he would have "zero tolerance" for players with a history of domestic violence or dangerous weapons.
Quinn Agrees With Caldwell: Lions 'Have A Long Way To Go' To Win Super Bowl “We have a lot of work to do. I mean, we won nine games and lost eight, so we have a lot of work to do," said Quinn.
Bob Quinn: Lions Had 'No Concerns' Playing Levy Amid Troubling SymptomsLevy was injured in the Lions' season opener and missed the next 11 games due to knee and quad injuries.
Bob Quinn Praises Caldwell, Explains Decision To Keep Him"Every day Jim is really very consistent and I really enjoyed working with him," Quinn said on Thursday in his first meeting with local media since the 2016 Draft.
ESPN: Chargers Plan To Announce Move To LAThe Chargers appear ready to leave San Diego, their home of 56 seasons, for the potentially more lucrative but crowded Los Angeles market.
Tigers Pitcher Among Several Minor Leaguers Suspended For DrugsThe commissioner's office also said Friday that Detroit pitcher Tommy Collier and free agent infielder Kal Simmons have been suspended 50 games apiece following their second positive tests for drugs of abuse.
Tigers Avoid Arbitration With Six PlayersThe Tigers have agreed to contracts with all six of their arbitration-eligible players, including third baseman Nick Castellanos and shortstop Jose Iglesias.
Tigers Agree To 2017 Contracts With Six PlayersThe Detroit Tigers today announced the club has agreed to 2017 contracts with lefthanded pitcher Justin Wilson, righthanded pitchers Bruce Rondon and Alex Wilson, and infielders Nick Castellanos, Jose Iglesias and Andrew Romine. The club has avoided arbitration with each of the six players.
2017 Tigers Winter Caravan Ready to RollThe 2017 Detroit Tigers Winter Caravan in partnership with Visit Central Florida, is set for Thursday, January 19 and Friday, January 20, and features an exciting lineup of stops throughout the state of Michigan.
Verlander, "Too Old" For A Rebuild, Happy Tigers Kept Team IntactDespite rumors that the Tigers were going to blow things up this winter, the great offseason makeover never came to be.
Tigers, Utilityman Romine Avoid Arbitration At $1.3 MillionRomine receives a $400,000 raise as part of the deal, which was completed Thursday.
Traffic Volumes Increased, Parking Options Altered For Red Wings Home Games On Jan. 14, 16, 18 & 22 Due To NAIASDue to the North American International Auto Show, traffic volumes will be increased in the downtown area and parking options will be altered for the Red Wings home games on January 14, 16, 18 and 22 at Joe Louis Arena.
Stars Rally Past Red Wings 5-2Dallas goalie Antti Niemi held Detroit scoreless over the last 44:18.
Red Wings And Zetterberg Launch 15th Annual Smoke Detector Collection Presented By Comerica BankAs part of the 15th Annual Smoke Detector Collection, the Detroit Red Wings and captain Henrik Zetterberg are asking fans to bring smoke detectors to Joe Louis Arena when the Red Wings face off against the defending Stanley Cup-champion Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday, Jan. 14 at 7:00 p.m.
Detroit Red Wings And Olympia Development Team Up To Host The District Detroit Night At Joe Louis Arena On January 14“Our fans are the best in the league and deserve the very best experience when they come to a game or a show,” said Tom Wilson, president and CEO of Olympia Entertainment.
Utah Jazz Trounce Detroit Pistons 110-77"It has been a season from hell so far, so it is going to be a long (expletive) season if we don't find a way to fix it," said Pistons guard Reggie Jackson.
KCP Suffers Rotator Cuff Strain, Will Likely Miss Remainder Of Pistons' Road TripCaldwell-Pope was injured while trying to fight through a screen set by Golden State Warriors' center Zaza Pachulia on Thursday night.
Detroit Pistons Legend Isiah Thomas To Share Palace Memories As Part Of 'Best of Seven' SeriesThe Detroit Pistons announced today that Pistons’ legend Isiah Thomas will make an appearance at The Palace as part of the club’s “Best of Seven” series when the team hosts the long-time rival Los Angeles Lakers for the final time at The Palace on Wednesday, February 8 at 7:30 p.m.
Man Acquitted In Slaying Of Sister Of NBA's Reggie BullockA Baltimore jury has acquitted a man of all charges in the 2014 slaying of the transgender sister of Detroit Pistons player Reggie Bullock.
Thompson, Curry, Durant lead Warriors past Pistons 127-107Detroit was outscored 29-2 on fast-break points and shot 6 for 28 from 3-point range.
Izzone Chants 'Grayson Allen' After Miles Bridges Was Tripped [VIDEO]"In the first half he was a man-child, did a lot of great things," Spartans coach Tom Izzo said.
Spartans Look To Keep Building, Buckeyes Face Two TestsThe Spartans (12-6, 4-1) bounced back from a loss to Penn State by beating No. 24 Minnesota 65-47 on Wednesday night.
Miles Bridges-Led Michigan State Tops No. 24 Minnesota 65-47Miles Bridges scored all 16 of his points in the first half of the game against Minnesota.
Michigan State Teases Special Uniforms For Minnesota Game [PHOTO]Wednesday morning the teams verified Twitter account teased what appears to be a special uniform for their game against Minnesota.
Kirk Gibson Enters College Football Hall Of FamePeyton Manning and his Southeastern Conference nemesis, former Florida coach Steve Spurrier, will go into the College Football Hall of Fame together.
