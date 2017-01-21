- Best Super Bowl LI Prop Bets
- Burleson Pleads With Johnson To Return To The NFL
- Ford Field To Undergo $100 Million Makeover
- Spartans Finally Get Road Win
- Holland: “We’re Not Going To Be A Buyer”
ESPN And Giants Defensive End Pierre-Paul Settle LawsuitNew York Giants defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul and ESPN have settled a lawsuit over the network's disclosure of his medical records from a 2015 fireworks accident.
Twitter Trolls Attack MSU's Mustafa Khaleefah Over Name, Iraqi HeritageOf course since the story was tweeted, some people just don't know how to act on Twitter or behave when it comes to the rivalry.
Lawyer: Man Shot Former NFL Running Back In Self-DefenseA lawyer for the man accused of fatally shooting Joe McKnight says his client shot the former NFL running back in self-defense.
10 Super Bowl Ads To Watch: Sexy Mr. Clean; John MalkovichThe Super Bowl isn't just played on the field. Just as intense is a battle off the field to win viewers' attentions.
Lions
Lions To Reveal 4 New Uniforms, Ford Field To Undergo $100 Million MakeoverIn a letter to season ticket holders on Thursday, Lions team president Rod Wood announced that Ford Field will soon be getting an upgrade to its videoboards, sound system and overall gameday experience.
Nate Burleson Pleads With Calvin Johnson To Return To The NFL [VIDEO]Do you see any way that Calvin Johnson would ever come out of retirement?
It's Not The Superbowl, But The Lions Are Winning On RedditIt's not the Superbowl, but Lions fans are relishing a win from the online community Reddit.
The Most Common Defense Of Matthew Stafford Is Tired And FlawedThe age-old defense of Matthew Stafford is that the Lions haven't surrounded him with enough talent.
Detroit Lions Tweak Their Logo -- Again [PHOTO]Does that mean that there won't be black on the Lions uniforms anymore?
Terry Bradshaw Rips Ebron, Ebron Defends Himself With Unrelated StatsTerry Bradshaw went after Eric Ebron on Tuesday at the ongoing media circus in Houston, home of Super Bowl LI, crushing the Lions' third-year tight end for his slippery hands.
Tigers
Miguel Cabrera Considered The Second Best First Baseman In MLBMiguel Cabrera might not be the best hitter in baseball anymore, but he's still pretty darn lethal.
Avila Says Tigers Won't Be Above Luxury Tax Mark For 2018The Tigers are on their way to paying baseball's luxury tax for a second consecutive season.
Three Takeaways From Al Avila's Final Sit-Down Of OffseasonTigers general manager Al Avila met with the media on Thursday for the final time this winter, reflecting on the offseason and looking ahead to upcoming campaign.
Al Avila Likens Brad Ausmus To Joe TorreIf Brad Ausmus can follow the managing path of Joe Torre, Tigers fans will like the destination.
"Jim Leyland: A Life in Baseball" To Debut On "MLB Network Presents" On January 31 At 9:00 P.M. ETA clip from Jim Leyland: A Life in Baseball can be viewed here.
Regarding Justin Verlander, Alex Avila Wants You To Know He 'Took Him Deep Twice'Alex Avila is reuniting with Justin Verlander a year after taking him deep.
Red Wings
Red Wings Beat Islanders, 5-4, On DeKeyser's Late GoalDeKeyser's shot from the left side of the left circle caromed off two Islanders defensemen, Nick Leddy and Thomas Hickey, and into the net.
Detroit-Native Doug Weight Revels In Returns To Hockeytown, But 'No Tears Shed Yet'Every time Doug Weight returns to Joe Louis Arena, he takes a look around.
Ken Holland: "We're Not Going To Be A Buyer"Holland described standing pat as, "You're sort of in it but you're not going to waive the white flag and you're not prepared to play future assets."
Jeff Blashill Rips Red Wings For "Junk" Effort After Critical Lapse Versus DevilsThe Red Wings surrendered two shorthanded goals in their 4-3 loss to the Devils on Tuesday night, one of which Jeff Blashill blamed on a clear lack of effort.
Devils Start Fast And Hold On To Beat Red Wings, 4-3Detroit had a 5-on-3 power play for 1:16 midway through the second period but failed to get a shot on net.
Blashill Likes Helm On Power Play, Athanasiou (And Larkin) On Penalty KillWith the Red Wings' dreadful power play in dire need of a boost, Jeff Blashill is turning to Darren Helm.
Pistons
Morris' Career Night Leads Pistons Over Timberwolves, 116-108Marcus Morris scored a career-high 36 points, and the Detroit Pistons held off the Minnesota Timberwolves 116-108 on Friday night.
Former Detroit Piston Luigi Datome Has The Funniest Dunk Fail Of All Time [VIDEO]This dunk could've made the highlight reel in Europe as a pretty serious slam, but now it'll be seen worldwide for all the wrong reasons.
Report: Pistons Listening To Offers For Baynes, MarjanovicBasketball Insiders got word that the Pistons are shopping backup centers Aron Baynes and Boban Marjanovic on Thursday.
Caldwell-Pope Scores 38 In Pistons' 118-98 Win Over PelicansCaldwell-Pope has always been Detroit's top perimeter defender, but he dominated the game on both ends Wednesday night.
Detroit Pistons Recall Forward Henry EllensonEllenson has appeared in 14 games this season with the Pistons, averaging 1.5 points and 0.9 rebounds in 4.0 minutes per game.
Ish Smith Drops Celtics Guard Marcus Smart To The Floor With A Crossover [VIDEO]Marcus Smart hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer that gave Boston a 26-25 lead after the first quarter.
Michigan
MSU
Miles Bridges' 16 Points Leads Spartans Over Huskers, 72-61The Spartans (14-9, 6-4 Big Ten), who beat Michigan on Sunday, won consecutive games for the first time since December and ended a three-game losing streak against the Cornhuskers (10-12, 4-6).
Andre Rison's Son Highlights Michigan State's New ClassMichigan State is welcoming a familiar name to its football program.
Big Ten Signing Day CapsulesHow they'll fit in: Coach Mark Dantonio says Jarvis has the potential to be dominant on the offensive line, and that Dotson should compete for playing time as a freshman.
Michigan State Recruit Donovan Winter Ends Up In Jail, Will Not Sign With SpartansAccording to 247Sports, Winter committed to Michigan State on June 20, choosing the Spartans over Michigan, Kentucky and others.
Complete List Of Michigan State's 2017 Recruiting Class [VIDEOS]The 2017 college season is ready to start for incoming freshman, with Wednesday being the first official day recruits can sign with their respective schools.
Former Spartan All-American Don Coleman Passes AwayFormer Michigan State All-American offensive lineman Don Coleman, who helped the Spartans to the 1951 National Championship, died Monday, Jan. 30. He was 88.
