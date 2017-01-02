WATCH LIVE: MICHIGAN'S SIGNING OF THE STARS EXTRAVAGANZA [VIDEO]

It's Not The Superbowl, But The Lions Are Winning On RedditIt's not the Superbowl, but Lions fans are relishing a win from the online community Reddit.
Stoney Fawns Over Jim Harbaugh [VIDEO]Stoney's looking at Harbaugh the way every woman deserves to have a man look at her.
Ex-Cheerleader Sues NFL Over Low WagesA former San Francisco 49ers cheerleader has filed a federal lawsuit alleging NFL executives and team owners are conspiring to suppress wages for cheerleaders.
The Most Common Defense Of Matthew Stafford Is Tired And FlawedThe age-old defense of Matthew Stafford is that the Lions haven't surrounded him with enough talent.
Michigan State Recruit Donovan Winter Ends Up In Jail, Will Not Sign With SpartansAccording to 247Sports, Winter committed to Michigan State on June 20, choosing the Spartans over Michigan, Kentucky and others.
2017 National Signing Day All-Name TeamWhich name is your favorite?

Detroit Lions Tweak Their Logo -- Again [PHOTO]Does that mean that there won't be black on the Lions uniforms anymore?
Terry Bradshaw Rips Ebron, Ebron Defends Himself With Unrelated StatsTerry Bradshaw went after Eric Ebron on Tuesday at the ongoing media circus in Houston, home of Super Bowl LI, crushing the Lions' third-year tight end for his slippery hands.
Matt Prater Kicks 76-Yard Field Goal During Pro Bowl Practice [VIDEO]Prater watched Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker knock down an incredible 75-yard field goal, so he naturally tried to one-up him.
Top 5 Free Agents Lions Should Re-Sign (Including One That Might Surprise You)Though Lions fans are excited to see which players the team will add this offseason, just as important is which players the team will keep.

Miguel Cabrera Considered The Second Best First Baseman In MLBMiguel Cabrera might not be the best hitter in baseball anymore, but he's still pretty darn lethal.
Avila Says Tigers Won't Be Above Luxury Tax Mark For 2018The Tigers are on their way to paying baseball's luxury tax for a second consecutive season.
Three Takeaways From Al Avila's Final Sit-Down Of OffseasonTigers general manager Al Avila met with the media on Thursday for the final time this winter, reflecting on the offseason and looking ahead to upcoming campaign.
Al Avila Likens Brad Ausmus To Joe TorreIf Brad Ausmus can follow the managing path of Joe Torre, Tigers fans will like the destination.
"Jim Leyland: A Life in Baseball" To Debut On "MLB Network Presents" On January 31 At 9:00 P.M. ETA clip from Jim Leyland: A Life in Baseball can be viewed here.
Regarding Justin Verlander, Alex Avila Wants You To Know He 'Took Him Deep Twice'Alex Avila is reuniting with Justin Verlander a year after taking him deep.

Jeff Blashill Rips Red Wings For "Junk" Effort After Critical Lapse Versus DevilsThe Red Wings surrendered two shorthanded goals in their 4-3 loss to the Devils on Tuesday night, one of which Jeff Blashill blamed on a clear lack of effort.
Devils Start Fast And Hold On To Beat Red Wings, 4-3Detroit had a 5-on-3 power play for 1:16 midway through the second period but failed to get a shot on net.
Blashill Likes Helm On Power Play, Athanasiou (And Larkin) On Penalty KillWith the Red Wings' dreadful power play in dire need of a boost, Jeff Blashill is turning to Darren Helm.
Dylan Larkin Feeling Weight Of History As Red Wings Open Up Second Half"My whole life the Red Wings have been in the playoffs, so I don’t want it to be this year that we’re not," Larkin said on Tuesday, with the second half of the season set to open tonight.
Red Wings Assign Drew Miller To GriffinsThe Detroit Red Wings today assigned left wing Drew Miller to the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins. Additionally, the Red Wings removed center Dylan Larkin from injured reserve.
Gauging The Trade Value Of Thomas VanekWith the Red Wings looking like a playoff long-shot, there's a good chance they'll become sellers at the trade deadline.

Detroit Pistons Recall Forward Henry EllensonEllenson has appeared in 14 games this season with the Pistons, averaging 1.5 points and 0.9 rebounds in 4.0 minutes per game.
Ish Smith Drops Celtics Guard Marcus Smart To The Floor With A Crossover [VIDEO]Marcus Smart hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer that gave Boston a 26-25 lead after the first quarter.
Isaiah Thomas Drops 41 On Pistons As Celtics Win, 113-109Detroit got within a point again when Drummond's two free throws with 2:46 left made it 104-103, but Thomas answered again with another 3-pointer and Boston held off the Pistons the rest of the way.
Stan Van Gundy Likens Trump's Travel Ban To Hitler's Treatment Of Jews"But to some people, it sounds good. And if you've got a prejudice against Muslims in general, it sounds really good to you," said Van Gundy.
Stan Van Gundy: I Haven't Done My JobThe Pistons are 21-25 through the first 46 games of the season and Stan Van Gundy is shouldering much of the blame.
Pistons Send Ellenson, Hilliard And Gbinije To D-LeagueEllenson has appeared in 14 games this season with the Pistons, averaging 1.5 points and 0.9 rebounds in 4.0 minutes per game.

Watch Live: Michigan's 'Signing Of The Stars'The emcees are twin comedians Randy and Jason Sklar, who graduated from Michigan in 1994 and hosted the former ESPN show Cheap Seats.

Complete List Of Michigan State's 2017 Recruiting Class [VIDEOS]The 2017 college season is ready to start for incoming freshman, with Wednesday being the first official day recruits can sign with their respective schools.
Former Spartan All-American Don Coleman Passes AwayFormer Michigan State All-American offensive lineman Don Coleman, who helped the Spartans to the 1951 National Championship, died Monday, Jan. 30. He was 88.
Woman: I Complained To MSU Coach About Abuse By DoctorA woman says Michigan State's women's gymnastics coach downplayed her concerns about treatments by a sports doctor in the late 1990s and warned that a formal complaint about sexual abuse could have major consequences.
Michigan State, Michigan On Bubble At Big Ten's Midway PointIf the pressure was on Michigan State to hold serve at home Sunday, it will shift to Michigan when the Wolverines host the rematch Feb. 7.
Tom Izzo Explains Nick Ward's Lesser Playing TimeFor all of Nick Ward's offensive skill, one might expect the freshman center to receive more playing time.

