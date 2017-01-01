- Caldwell: “We’re A Ways Away” From Winning Super...
- Kirk Gibson Enters College Football Hall Of Fame
- Pistons Outlast Trail Blazers 125-124 In Double OT
- All 4 NFL Divisional Games Are Rematches
- Lions Have Longest Playoff Losing Streak In NFL...
Latest
WATCH: Haloti Ngata Hosts Teenager Battling CancerOff the field, Haloti Ngata is often praised for his quiet generosity. A Utah teenager by the name of Cameron Forte got to experience it firsthand.
Lions Sign Nine Players To Reserve/Future List [VIDEOS]The Detroit Lions announced today that they have signed the following players to the Reserve/Future List.
Keidel: Big Ben, Bell And Brown RollThe Steelers' offense overwhelmed the Dolphins in the NFL Wild Card round, as Roethlisberger, Brown and Bell lived up to the hype.
Steelers Assistant Coach Accused Of Assault Hours After WinFormer Pro Bowl linebacker and current Pittsburgh Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter was charged early Monday with assaulting a doorman at a bar and a police officer who intervened hours after the team's wild card win over the Miami Dolphins.
Tate Says Stafford Deserves To Be Highest-Paid QB, Stafford Not Thinking About ItFor Matthew Stafford, it's all quiet on the contract front heading into the 2017 offseason.
UFC's Arianny Celeste Continues To Stun On Instagram [PHOTO/VIDEOS]Celeste could be a top model with any company but has been loyal to the UFC.
Lions
WATCH: Haloti Ngata Hosts Teenager Battling CancerOff the field, Haloti Ngata is often praised for his quiet generosity. A Utah teenager by the name of Cameron Forte got to experience it firsthand.
Lions Sign Nine Players To Reserve/Future List [VIDEOS]The Detroit Lions announced today that they have signed the following players to the Reserve/Future List.
Tate Says Stafford Deserves To Be Highest-Paid QB, Stafford Not Thinking About ItFor Matthew Stafford, it's all quiet on the contract front heading into the 2017 offseason.
Caldwell: "We're A Ways Away" From Winning Super BowlNo matter the team, no matter the circumstances, Jim Caldwell has the same goal every season.
Just In Time, Seattle Finds Its Run Game To Start PlayoffsIt was the most obvious question in the aftermath of Thomas Rawls and the Seattle Seahawks running their way to another playoff victory.
Lions Officially Get No. 21 Pick In NFL DraftHere's a look at mock drafts from around the web and what the Lions might do with that selection.
Tigers
Tigers Sign Former All-Star Edward Mujica In Search Of Bullpen HelpWith their bullpen a question mark heading into 2016, the Tigers made a Hail Mary move on Thursday and signed Edward Mujica to a minor league contract.
Tigers Bring Alex Avila Back On 1-Year DealThe Detroit Tigers announced Friday that the club has agreed to terms with catcher Alex Avila on a one-year contract.
Dan Dickerson Named DSBA Ernie Harwell Lifetime Contribution Award RecipientDickerson earned his bachelor of arts degree from Ohio Wesleyan University.
Tigers One Of Record 6 MLB Teams To Pay Luxury TaxBoston ($4.5 million), Detroit ($4 million), San Francisco ($3.4 million) and the World Series champion Chicago Cubs ($2.96 million) also were sent bills Friday by the commissioner's office.
Tigers Announce Minor League Assignments For 2017The Detroit Tigers today announced the minor league field staff and roving personnel assignments for the 2017 season.
Shop The Gift Guide On Tigers.com For Your Favorite Tigers Fan This Holiday SeasonLooking for a holiday gift for that special Tigers fan? Give the gift of Tigers Baseball this holiday season!
Red Wings
Pavelski Scores 2 As Sharks Beat Red Wings, 6-3Thomas Vanek, Anthony Mantha and Andreas Athanasiou scored for the Red Wings, who were coming off a shutout and had allowed two goals in their previous two games.
Vanek, Coreau Power Red Wings Past Kings 4-0The Detroit Red Wings have plenty of work to do if they're going to make the playoffs for the 26th consecutive season.
Ducks Dominate Red Wings In 2-0 WinDetroit began a three-game California road swing with its eighth loss in 11 games overall, and frustration appears to be bubbling.
Maple Leafs Top Red Wings In Centennial ClassicThe Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Red Wings 5-4 on Sunday.
Bertuzzi And Lashoff Assigned To Grand RapidsThe Detroit Red Wings today assigned left wing Tyler Bertuzzi and defenseman Brian Lashoff to the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins.
Sabres Beat Red Wings 4-3 For Bylsma's 300th Victory"I thought we've been better the last few games here getting pucks to the net," Zetterberg said. "We scored three so we just have to keep doing that coming up."
Pistons
Pistons Outlast Trail Blazers 125-124 In Double-OvertimeCaldwell-Pope hit a 3 with 9.4 seconds left and the Pistons outlasted the Portland Trail Blazers 125-124 in double-overtime Sunday night in a game postponed a day because of a winter storm.
Pistons Outlast Trail Blazers 125-124 In Double-OvertimeThe Detroit Pistons outlasted the Portland Trail Blazers 125-124,
Pistons-Blazers Matchup Postponed Due To Threat Of Winter StormSaturday night's scheduled matchup between the Detroit Pistons and the Portland Trailblazers has been postponed due to potential inclement weather.
Folk Hero Boban Marjanovic Comes To Life Versus HornetsWhile the players around him leap into the air and stretch for every inch, Marjanovic stands on tip-toe and lets his gangly arms take care of the rest.
Pistons Hold Off Hornets When Belinelli's Shot Is Too LateThe Detroit Pistons held on for a 115-114 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday night.
Pistons Fall To Pacers 121-116Detroit lost for the eighth time in 10 games, with two of the defeats coming at home to Indiana.
Michigan
MSU
Kirk Gibson Enters College Football Hall Of FamePeyton Manning and his Southeastern Conference nemesis, former Florida coach Steve Spurrier, will go into the College Football Hall of Fame together.
Penn State Beats Michigan State, 72-63, At PalestraThe Spartans missed too many buckets, missing 16 of 23 3s and they shot 37 percent from the floor overall in the second half.
Miles Bridges Throws Down Vicious Dunk Against Rutgers [VIDEO]Michigan State's standout freshman later blocked a shot and sprinted to the other end of the court, leaping for a one-handed dunk off another tossed pass.
Report: Former Spartan Connor Cook Expected To Start For Raiders In First Round Of PlayoffsIn the span of one week, Raiders' quarterback Connor Cook has risen from third-stringer to starter.
Michigan State's Women's Basketball Coach Faints During GameSuzy Merchant fainted while coaching Michigan State against Illinois in a women's basketball game Sunday.
Michigan State's Montae Nicholson Leaving Early For DraftCoach Mark Dantonio calls Nicholson a "dynamic and explosive" player and says he should test well while preparing for the draft.
FanSided
Michigan State Basketball: Spartans still learning to play togetherMichigan State basketball looked flat against Penn State, but it's too early write this team off as underachievers. Michigan State'sdefeat againstPenn State in Philadelphia this past Saturday brought out the worst of Spartan Nation, with some even going as far as to question the coaching ...
Michigan State Basketball: Report card for loss to Penn StateMichigan State basketball lost its first Big Ten game of the season and here's what the report card looks like after the Penn State defeat. Starting the conference season with a 3-0 record was impressive, but Michigan State basketball dropped its first contest of the Big Ten campaign on Saturd...
Michigan State Recruiting: 5-star SF Brian Bowen to visit once moreMichigan State recruiting will get one final chance to court Brian Bowen as he's visiting East Lansing prior to his final decision. The recruiting process for five-star small forward Brian Bowen is coming to an end and Michigan State will get one final shot to plead its case for why he should ...
Michigan State Basketball: 3 things we learned from Penn State lossMichigan State basketball didn't play its best game against Penn State on Saturday afternoon and here's what we learned from the loss. Tom Izzo is probably drilling game film into his players this week after a poor performance against Penn State on Saturday. Michigan State picked a poor t...
Michigan State Basketball: Javon Bess and Marvin Clark severely missedAfter a slow start to the season and multiple injuries, it's clear that Marvin Clark and Javon Bess are missed by Michigan State basketball. The Michigan State basketball team is sitting tight with an 11-6 record and coming off a loss to Penn State. This is a scary position for a program that ...
CBS Sports
LOOK: Someone in Argentina decided to cut Lionel Messi statue in halfWhy would someone do this?
Mike Dunleavy reportedly all set to join Hawks after talk with Mike BudenholzerThe sharpshooter is convinced now that Atlanta wants him
Big Ben says he aggravated old foot injury, will play vs. ChiefsThe Steelers star QB is out of the boot and says he'll be ready to go in the divisional round
Poll Attacks: Associated Press voters are undervaluing Florida and here is the proofOne AP voter isn't ranking Florida at all, which is impossible to justify
NBA fines Lakers' Jordan Clarkson $15,000 for forearm to Goran Dragic's neckThe incident occurred on Friday