After Bypassing NFL Last Year, Corey Davis Has WMU In Cotton BowlOnce on campus in Kalamazoo for Fleck's first season, Davis quickly emerged as a star receiver even as the Broncos initially struggled.
Michigan And Wisconsin Governors Place Friendly Wager On Cotton BowlMichigan governor Rick Snyder and Wisconsin governor Scott Walker announced a bet on Friday over Monday's Cotton Bowl matchup between Wisconsin and Western Michigan.
Ford Field Adds Standing Room Only Platform To Concourse For Lions-Packers Game [PHOTO]Tickets for the game are so popular that Ford Field added Standing Room Only sections on parts of the stadium's concourse.
Better Business Bureau Warns Sports Fans About Shady Online Apparel StoreThe Better Business Bureau put out a warning to sports fans about an internet company that appears to operate out of Southfield.
Jabrill Peppers Says He Hasn't Decided If He's Going To Leave Michigan For NFL YetPeppers is widely tabbed as a potential first-round pick if he decides to enter the NFL draft early.
Michigan's Season Comes To Disappointing End With Orange Bowl Loss To Florida StateThe Wolverines' three losses this season were by a combined five points.
Stafford On The Spot Again In Big Lions-Packers FinaleAfter two straight defeats, the Lions host the surging Green Bay Packers on Sunday night, with the winner taking the NFC North title.
Riddick Out Versus Packers, Slay QuestionableFor the Detroit Lions to beat the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night and claim their first division title in 23 years, they'll have to do so without their best available running back and possibly their best cornerback.
In Win-Now Culture Of NFL, Patience Can Still Be A VirtueMany expected Bob Quinn to fire Jim Caldwell after taking over as GM last offseason...
Down To The Wire: Lions-Packers Will Decide NFC NorthIt's not the biggest game in the history of Ford Field, though it's probably the biggest that's actually involved the Detroit Lions.
Don't Expect A Rousing Speech From Caldwell Before Sunday's GameIf there was ever a time for Jim Caldwell to give his team a hair-raising pregame speech, it would seem to be on Sunday night before the Lions take on the Packers for the NFC North title.
Tigers Sign Former All-Star Edward Mujica In Search Of Bullpen HelpWith their bullpen a question mark heading into 2016, the Tigers made a Hail Mary move on Thursday and signed Edward Mujica to a minor league contract.
Tigers Bring Alex Avila Back On 1-Year DealThe Detroit Tigers announced Friday that the club has agreed to terms with catcher Alex Avila on a one-year contract.
Dan Dickerson Named DSBA Ernie Harwell Lifetime Contribution Award RecipientDickerson earned his bachelor of arts degree from Ohio Wesleyan University.
Tigers One Of Record 6 MLB Teams To Pay Luxury TaxBoston ($4.5 million), Detroit ($4 million), San Francisco ($3.4 million) and the World Series champion Chicago Cubs ($2.96 million) also were sent bills Friday by the commissioner's office.
Tigers Announce Minor League Assignments For 2017The Detroit Tigers today announced the minor league field staff and roving personnel assignments for the 2017 season.
Shop The Gift Guide On Tigers.com For Your Favorite Tigers Fan This Holiday SeasonLooking for a holiday gift for that special Tigers fan? Give the gift of Tigers Baseball this holiday season!
Bertuzzi And Lashoff Assigned To Grand RapidsThe Detroit Red Wings today assigned left wing Tyler Bertuzzi and defenseman Brian Lashoff to the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins.
Sabres Beat Red Wings 4-3 For Bylsma's 300th Victory"I thought we've been better the last few games here getting pucks to the net," Zetterberg said. "We scored three so we just have to keep doing that coming up."
Sabres Center O'Reilly Out After Having AppendectomyBuffalo Sabres top-line center Ryan O'Reilly is out indefinitely after having his appendix removed during the NHL's holiday break this past weekend.
Vanek, Nielsen Score In Shootout In 4-3 Detroit WinJared Coreau, making just his second NHL start, helped give Detroit the shootout win.
Panorama Webcams Offer Peek At Progress Inside Little Caesars ArenaThings are coming together at the site at Woodward Ave. and I-75.
Wings Place Jimmy Howard On Injured Reserve, Jensen Apologizes
Pistons Make Late Run, But Fall To Hawks, 105-98The Pistons closed the deficit to 74-62 by the end of the third quarter, and made three runs in the fourth.
Van Gundy Sounds Alarms, Says Pistons Are "In Jeopardy"A day after the Pistons lost for the sixth time in their past seven games, the latest defeat a 25-point home drubbing at the hands of the Bucks, coach Stan Van Gundy put things into perspective.
Parker Scores 31 Points As Bucks Beat Pistons 119-94Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy is usually willing to call out his players after poor performances, but he refused to do that in a brief postgame press conference.
Bernstein: Stan Van Gundy Is A National TreasureVan Gundy watches helplessly as it all unfolds, then stomps his right foot as he drags the left, and rages at the heavens.
Pistons Rout Cavaliers 106-90 While James RestsLeBron James took the night off, and that was exactly the break the Detroit Pistons needed.
Pistons Give Valiant Effort, But Fall To Warriors, 119-113Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had 25 points, Reggie Jackson scored 17 and Andre Drummond had 15 points and nine rebounds.
Michigan State's Montae Nicholson Leaving Early For DraftCoach Mark Dantonio calls Nicholson a "dynamic and explosive" player and says he should test well while preparing for the draft.
Michigan State Jumps Out Early, Beats Northwestern 61-52It was the third win in a row for the Spartans (10-5, 2-0 Big Ten), who led 28-9 in the first half before Northwestern got going.
MSU's Nicholson Pens Heartfelt Note To Declare For NFL DraftMichigan State safety Montae Nicholson will forego his senior season and enter the NFL draft. He made the announcement on Thursday night via Twitter, through a long and heartfelt note.
Ellis, Spartans Surge Back For 75-74 Win Over Gophers In OTFueled by a better-late-than-never breakout game by Alvin Ellis III, Michigan State snapped into form after halftime of the Big Ten opener.
Northeastern Closes Strong In 81-73 Upset Of Michigan StateAlex Murphy made a 3-pointer from the corner, and a handful of fans behind the Northeastern bench could sense an upset was near.
Dantonio Says Lewerke Is 'The Guy To Beat Out' At QB In 2017Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio says Brian Lewerke is "the guy to beat out" at quarterback as the Spartans look ahead to 2017.
