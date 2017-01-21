- Wings Beat Islanders On DeKeyser’s Late Goal
- Best Super Bowl LI Prop Bets
- Burleson Pleads With Johnson To Return To The NFL
- Ford Field To Undergo $100 Million Makeover
- Spartans Finally Get Road Win
Latest
Pistons Fizzle Out In Second Half Against Pacers, But Remain In Playoff HuntThe 26 points scored by Detroit in the second half was a season-low.
Mrazek's Shutout Gives Red Wings A Glimmer Of HopePetr Mrazek was ready for everything the Nashville Predators threw at him Saturday night, and they had plenty to offer.
Barry Sanders Teases Comeback With Lions On Twitter"If @KeyAndPeele make a comeback so will I @Lions #DetroitLegends," Sanders tweeted from Houston on Saturday.
Dan Leach's Super Bowl LI Preview ExtravaganzaOne thing I can tell you is that this is going to be one of the best Super Bowls we have ever seen.
Red Wings Unfazed By Poor Officiating, Heartened By Good BouncesOver the course of an 82-game season, these are the things that balance themselves out.
Red Wings Beat Islanders, 5-4, On DeKeyser's Late GoalDeKeyser's shot from the left side of the left circle caromed off two Islanders defensemen, Nick Leddy and Thomas Hickey, and into the net.
Lions
Barry Sanders Teases Comeback With Lions On Twitter"If @KeyAndPeele make a comeback so will I @Lions #DetroitLegends," Sanders tweeted from Houston on Saturday.
Lions To Reveal 4 New Uniforms, Ford Field To Undergo $100 Million MakeoverIn a letter to season ticket holders on Thursday, Lions team president Rod Wood announced that Ford Field will soon be getting an upgrade to its videoboards, sound system and overall gameday experience.
Nate Burleson Pleads With Calvin Johnson To Return To The NFL [VIDEO]Do you see any way that Calvin Johnson would ever come out of retirement?
It's Not The Superbowl, But The Lions Are Winning On RedditIt's not the Superbowl, but Lions fans are relishing a win from the online community Reddit.
The Most Common Defense Of Matthew Stafford Is Tired And FlawedThe age-old defense of Matthew Stafford is that the Lions haven't surrounded him with enough talent.
Detroit Lions Tweak Their Logo -- Again [PHOTO]Does that mean that there won't be black on the Lions uniforms anymore?
Tigers
Miguel Cabrera Considered The Second Best First Baseman In MLBMiguel Cabrera might not be the best hitter in baseball anymore, but he's still pretty darn lethal.
Avila Says Tigers Won't Be Above Luxury Tax Mark For 2018The Tigers are on their way to paying baseball's luxury tax for a second consecutive season.
Three Takeaways From Al Avila's Final Sit-Down Of OffseasonTigers general manager Al Avila met with the media on Thursday for the final time this winter, reflecting on the offseason and looking ahead to upcoming campaign.
Al Avila Likens Brad Ausmus To Joe TorreIf Brad Ausmus can follow the managing path of Joe Torre, Tigers fans will like the destination.
"Jim Leyland: A Life in Baseball" To Debut On "MLB Network Presents" On January 31 At 9:00 P.M. ETA clip from Jim Leyland: A Life in Baseball can be viewed here.
Regarding Justin Verlander, Alex Avila Wants You To Know He 'Took Him Deep Twice'Alex Avila is reuniting with Justin Verlander a year after taking him deep.
Red Wings
Mrazek's Shutout Gives Red Wings A Glimmer Of HopePetr Mrazek was ready for everything the Nashville Predators threw at him Saturday night, and they had plenty to offer.
Red Wings Unfazed By Poor Officiating, Heartened By Good BouncesOver the course of an 82-game season, these are the things that balance themselves out.
Red Wings Beat Islanders, 5-4, On DeKeyser's Late GoalDeKeyser's shot from the left side of the left circle caromed off two Islanders defensemen, Nick Leddy and Thomas Hickey, and into the net.
Detroit-Native Doug Weight Revels In Returns To Hockeytown, But 'No Tears Shed Yet'Every time Doug Weight returns to Joe Louis Arena, he takes a look around.
Ken Holland: "We're Not Going To Be A Buyer"Holland described standing pat as, "You're sort of in it but you're not going to waive the white flag and you're not prepared to play future assets."
Jeff Blashill Rips Red Wings For "Junk" Effort After Critical Lapse Versus DevilsThe Red Wings surrendered two shorthanded goals in their 4-3 loss to the Devils on Tuesday night, one of which Jeff Blashill blamed on a clear lack of effort.
Pistons
Pistons Fizzle Out In Second Half Against Pacers, But Remain In Playoff HuntThe 26 points scored by Detroit in the second half was a season-low.
Morris' Career Night Leads Pistons Over Timberwolves, 116-108Marcus Morris scored a career-high 36 points, and the Detroit Pistons held off the Minnesota Timberwolves 116-108 on Friday night.
Former Detroit Piston Luigi Datome Has The Funniest Dunk Fail Of All Time [VIDEO]This dunk could've made the highlight reel in Europe as a pretty serious slam, but now it'll be seen worldwide for all the wrong reasons.
Report: Pistons Listening To Offers For Baynes, MarjanovicBasketball Insiders got word that the Pistons are shopping backup centers Aron Baynes and Boban Marjanovic on Thursday.
Caldwell-Pope Scores 38 In Pistons' 118-98 Win Over PelicansCaldwell-Pope has always been Detroit's top perimeter defender, but he dominated the game on both ends Wednesday night.
Detroit Pistons Recall Forward Henry EllensonEllenson has appeared in 14 games this season with the Pistons, averaging 1.5 points and 0.9 rebounds in 4.0 minutes per game.
Michigan
MSU
Miles Bridges' 16 Points Leads Spartans Over Huskers, 72-61The Spartans (14-9, 6-4 Big Ten), who beat Michigan on Sunday, won consecutive games for the first time since December and ended a three-game losing streak against the Cornhuskers (10-12, 4-6).
Andre Rison's Son Highlights Michigan State's New ClassMichigan State is welcoming a familiar name to its football program.
Big Ten Signing Day CapsulesHow they'll fit in: Coach Mark Dantonio says Jarvis has the potential to be dominant on the offensive line, and that Dotson should compete for playing time as a freshman.
Michigan State Recruit Donovan Winter Ends Up In Jail, Will Not Sign With SpartansAccording to 247Sports, Winter committed to Michigan State on June 20, choosing the Spartans over Michigan, Kentucky and others.
Complete List Of Michigan State's 2017 Recruiting Class [VIDEOS]The 2017 college season is ready to start for incoming freshman, with Wednesday being the first official day recruits can sign with their respective schools.
Former Spartan All-American Don Coleman Passes AwayFormer Michigan State All-American offensive lineman Don Coleman, who helped the Spartans to the 1951 National Championship, died Monday, Jan. 30. He was 88.
FanSided
Michigan Basketball: Wolverines Firmly on Bubble in Latest BracketologyIn a game it had to have, Michigan basketball came up short Saturday against Ohio State. Does it mean the Wolverines NCAA tournaments hopes are toast? Over the years, Michigan basketball teams have been able to win a lot of big games at home. And with five days of preparation and the chance to reac...
SideLion Report Super Bowl PicksThe 2016 season ended in extreme disappointment for the Detroit Lions, with the team losing four straight games to close out the year, including a first-round Playoff loss to the Seattle Seahawks. There is still one game remaining, though, as the New England Patriots take on the Atlanta Falcons in S...
Detroit Tigers Reportedly Sign Mike Zagurski to Minors DealDetroit Tigers general manager Al Avila reportedly added more depth on Sunday. According to the latest report, the team inked reliever Mike Zagurski to a minor league deal. Detroit Tigers fans have seen the team stay largely intact. While the likes of Miguel Cabrera, Justin Verlander and Ian Kin...
Michigan Football Signed More Players Than Almost Every Other SchoolMichigan football fans have long complained about the practice of oversigning in the SEC, but with 30 signees in the 2017 class, there's no room to talk. The only teams that singed more players than Michigan football in the 2017 recruiting class were Air Force and Army, who finished with 48 an...
Should Ish Smith start for the Pistons?The Detroit Pistons currently sit in the 8th seed in the Eastern Conference following a crushing loss against the Pacers, is now the time to make a radical change to the starting lineup with 31 games left in the regular season? Stale, stagnant, and plain are just a few of the adjectives used to des...
CBS Sports
2017 Super Bowl commercials: Watch the latest leaked TV ads, best and worstGet a head start on this year's most talked-about ad spots from Super Bowl LI
2017 Super Bowl prop bets: 51 wacky things you can bet on for Patriots vs. FalconsThe Super Bowl offers a great opportunity to bet on different things
Who's playing in 2017 Super Bowl: Starting rosters for Patriots, FalconsEverything you need to know about who is playing in the Super Bowl
Where is the 2017 Super Bowl: Time, location, date for the Patriots vs. FalconsHere's all the details you need to know to get you ready for Super Bowl LI
Pirates' Jung Ho Kang to participate in alcohol treatment programThe infielder was charged with DUI for the third time in his native Korea this offseason