CBS62[1]
CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ_950[1]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
971_TheTicket[1]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market […]
1270AM[1]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]

Latest

Michigan State Tops Rival Michigan 70-62Miles Bridges had 15 points and 13 rebounds in his debut in a heated rivalry, helping Michigan State beat Michigan 70-62 Sunday.
Spartans Look To Stop Big Ten Slide Against WolverinesA tournament appearance has gone from possible to improbable in a span of 10 days.
Michigan State And Michigan Meet On NCAA Tournament BubbleMichigan State and Michigan will meet Sunday, renewing their rivalry, with plenty at stake.
Central Michigan's Marcus Keene, The Nation's Leading Scorer, Puts Up 40 Points — AgainMarcus Keene scored 11 of his 41 points in overtime for his fourth 40-point game this season and Central Michigan beat Kent State 105-98 on Saturday to snap a 10-game road losing streak in the series.
New Lawsuit Against Baylor Alleges 52 Rapes By 30 Football Players In 4 YearsThe lawsuit by a student, who is listed in the documents only as "Elizabeth Doe," alleges at least 52 rapes by more than 30 football players over a four-year period.
Matt Prater Kicks 76-Yard Field Goal During Pro Bowl Practice [VIDEO]Prater watched Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker knock down an incredible 75-yard field goal, so he naturally tried to one-up him.

Lions

Matt Prater Kicks 76-Yard Field Goal During Pro Bowl Practice [VIDEO]Prater watched Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker knock down an incredible 75-yard field goal, so he naturally tried to one-up him.
Top 5 Free Agents Lions Should Re-Sign (Including One That Might Surprise You)Though Lions fans are excited to see which players the team will add this offseason, just as important is which players the team will keep.
Go Team! Detroit Lions Hosting Cheerleader Tryouts March 11-13Time to break out those pompoms for your chance to be a professional cheerleader in the NFL.
Lions K Matt Prater Named To 2017 Pro BowlHe replaces Atlanta Falcons K Matt Bryant, who is unable to participate due to the Falcons’ advancing to Super Bowl LI.
Mel Kiper Jr. Has The Lions Selecting Alabama OLB Tim Williams In First Mock DraftYes, I know that tight end could be an odd position to take in the first round, but you know they still need help there.
Ford Field WiFi To Be Ready For Detroit Lions' 2017 NFL SeasonTesting for upgraded WiFi in the main seating bowl, which was initiated in late-December (2016), will continue for the next few months and include upcoming stadium events.

Tigers

Avila Says Tigers Won't Be Above Luxury Tax Mark For 2018The Tigers are on their way to paying baseball's luxury tax for a second consecutive season.
Three Takeaways From Al Avila's Final Sit-Down Of OffseasonTigers general manager Al Avila met with the media on Thursday for the final time this winter, reflecting on the offseason and looking ahead to upcoming campaign.
Al Avila Likens Brad Ausmus To Joe TorreIf Brad Ausmus can follow the managing path of Joe Torre, Tigers fans will like the destination.
"Jim Leyland: A Life in Baseball" To Debut On "MLB Network Presents" On January 31 At 9:00 P.M. ETA clip from Jim Leyland: A Life in Baseball can be viewed here.
Regarding Justin Verlander, Alex Avila Wants You To Know He 'Took Him Deep Twice'Alex Avila is reuniting with Justin Verlander a year after taking him deep.
Verlander Takes Down Twitter Hater Questioning Kate Upton And His Offseason HabitsIt's not a good idea to come at Justin Verlander on Twitter.

Red Wings

Gauging The Trade Value Of Thomas VanekWith the Red Wings looking like a playoff long-shot, there's a good chance they'll become sellers at the trade deadline.
NHL Fines Bruins Winger Marchand $10,000 For Tripping Niklas Kronwall [VIDEO]The NHL has fined Bruins forward Brad Marchand $10,000 for a dangerous trip in Boston's game against Detroit this week.
Four Red Wings Crack List Of Top 25 Greats In NHLOn Friday, the NHL will announce its top 100 players of all time in celebration of its centennial season.
Red Wings Head Into All-Star Break In Ultra-Fitting FashionIf the Red Wings wanted to paint a portrait of the first half of their season, they created a masterpiece in Wednesday night’s 4-0 loss to the Maple Leafs.
Maple Leafs Beat Red Wings 4-0The Toronto Maple Leafs blank the Detroit Red Wings 4-0 on Wednesday night.
Bruins Beat Red Wings 4-3 In OTPastrnak beat Detroit goalie Jared Coreau with a high slap shot and ended the Bruins' four-game losing streak (0-3-1).

Pistons

Stan Van Gundy: I Haven't Done My JobThe Pistons are 21-25 through the first 46 games of the season and Stan Van Gundy is shouldering much of the blame.
Pistons Send Ellenson, Hilliard And Gbinije To D-LeagueEllenson has appeared in 14 games this season with the Pistons, averaging 1.5 points and 0.9 rebounds in 4.0 minutes per game.
Joe Dumars Opens Up About Late-Tenure Mistakes, Kobe Trade That Wasn'tIf Joe Dumars had a do-over in his final years as general manager of the Pistons, he'd strip things down and start from scratch.
SI's Dream Trade: DeMarcus Cousins For Andre Drummond (And Others)It's trade season in the NBA and the Pistons haven't been exempt from the rumors.
Detroit Pistons Still Struggling To Find A GrooveIn their final game before an unusual four-day break in their schedule, all the Detroit Pistons needed to do was win at home against a struggling Sacramento team.
Boban Marjanovic Dances To 'I'm Too Sexy' In Weight Room [VIDEO]The legend of Boban Marjanovic continues to grow.

Michigan

Michigan State Tops Rival Michigan 70-62Miles Bridges had 15 points and 13 rebounds in his debut in a heated rivalry, helping Michigan State beat Michigan 70-62 Sunday.

MSU

Michigan State Tops Rival Michigan 70-62Miles Bridges had 15 points and 13 rebounds in his debut in a heated rivalry, helping Michigan State beat Michigan 70-62 Sunday.
Michigan State And Michigan Meet On NCAA Tournament BubbleMichigan State and Michigan will meet Sunday, renewing their rivalry, with plenty at stake.
Michigan State Fans Are Frustrated And Tom Izzo Can Relate [VIDEO]In an exchange with Justin Ross after Tuesday night's loss to Purdue, Izzo began by saying, "I don't care about the fan base."
Swanigan's 25, 17 Help No. 20 Purdue Beat Michigan St 84-73The Spartans (12-9, 4-4) have lost three straight and four of five games.
Spartans Can't Complete Comeback, Fall To Hoosiers On The Road, 82-75Miles Bridges finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds for Michigan State, which gave up 23 points off 12 turnovers.
Michigan State Women's Basketball Coach Takes Medical LeaveSuzy Merchant fainted during a game Jan. 1 and was later taken to a hospital for tests.

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To Get A Hot Toddy
Best Sledding Hills
Real Time Traffic

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia