Popovich Blasts Donald Trump: 'Respect Has To Be Earned'As he said following Trump's election in November, Popovich wants Trump to succeed but believes he will only do so if he changes.
Spartans Can't Complete Comeback, Fall To Hoosiers On The Road, 82-75Miles Bridges finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds for Michigan State, which gave up 23 points off 12 turnovers.
Morris' Tip-In At Buzzer Gives Pistons 113-112 Win Over Washington [VIDEO]Detroit had numerous chances to win on its final possession before Marcus Morris tipped in Harris' missed runner with no time left.
Wilson Scores 19, Leads Michigan In 66-57 Win Over IllinoisD.J. Wilson scored 12 of his 19 points in the first half, helping Michigan build a double-digit lead in a 66-57 win over Illinois on Saturday.
SVG Texts Reggie Jackson: 'We're Not Trading You For Ricky Rubio'Van Gundy said that his leadership team has discussions about players with other teams every day and most things don't come to fruition.
Mel Kiper Jr. Has The Lions Selecting Alabama OLB Tim Williams In First Mock DraftYes, I know that tight end could be an odd position to take in the first round, but you know they still need help there.
Ford Field WiFi To Be Ready For Detroit Lions' 2017 NFL SeasonTesting for upgraded WiFi in the main seating bowl, which was initiated in late-December (2016), will continue for the next few months and include upcoming stadium events.
Report: Former Lion Stanley Wilson II Arrested Again While NakedEx-Lions cornerback Stanley Wilson II was arrested last week for "running around" naked outside a stranger's home in Portland, Ore.
Ameer Abdullah And Golden Tate Set Up Ellen Show Man DateThe only thing that would make it better is if Ellen had one of her famous dance offs with the players.
Five Draft Targets For The LionsThere's no dwelling on the past in the NFL. That certainly applies to the Lions, who have already turned the page on the 2016 season.
Bob Quinn Regrets Something He Said As Rookie GM With LionsWhen he was hired a year ago, Quinn told reporters he would have "zero tolerance" for players with a history of domestic violence or dangerous weapons.

Daniel Norris Talks Surfing Adventures And 'Super Rad Dudes'"He just got a cool little sprinter van," Norris said, "and we went out to Ventura and camped in it for like three weeks and surfed every day. Got to go up to Hollister Ranch with the owner of Patagonia, Yvon Chouinard.
Norris And Boyd, Connected At The Hip, Reflect On Journey To Detroit [VIDEO]"I kind of regretted befriending him because every night when we were in Single-A, he’d ask me to take him to Buffalo Wild Wings because I had my car up there," he laughed, prompting Boyd to interject.
J.D. Martinez: "I'd Love To Stay Here My Whole Career"J.D. Martinez understands baseball's a business.
Tigers' Core Still Intact As Spring Training ApproachesJustin Verlander sat in the middle of the Tiger Den, the lounge at Comerica Park where he and his teammates were available to reporters before heading out on their winter caravan.
Justin Verlander And Kate Upton Share Their Vacation In 7 Part Series [VIDEOS]The series covers the couple riding horses, doing some wine tasting, eating amazing looking meals, and playing golf.

Report: Blackhawks Interested In Trading For Tatar, NyquistChicago Blackhawks beat writer Mark Lazerus tweeted that the team has inquired about forwards Tomas Tatar and Gustav Nyquist.
Okposo Gives Sabres 3-2 OT Win Against Red WingsDarren Helm and Frans Nielsen scored for Red Wings, and Petr Mrazek was sharp in stopping 33 shots.
Jeff Blashill Echoes Holland, Elaborates On Athanasiou, ManthaEarlier this week, Red Wings GM Ken Holland laid down a hardline philosophy on ice time. In short, veterans can have off nights but young players can't.
Red Wings' Vanek, Nielsen Score In 6-5 SO Win Over BruinsThe Red Wings rallied from a pair of three-goal deficits in the first period, and with 3:04 remaining in regulation, Gustav Nyquist scored to pull them into a tie.
Red Wings' Postseason Streak Running On Fumes In Motor CityNHL standings used to be displayed in the Detroit Red Wings' dressing room, filling much of a wall between the players' lounge and showers.
Holland Explains Athanasiou's Limited Role: Young Players Can't Have Off Nights"First off, this is a hard league to be 22 and we’re trying to be a playoff team, were trying to win games, last year and this year," Holland told TSN Montreal 690 on Monday.

Pistons Cruise Past Hawks 118-95Detroit raced out to a 42-18 first-quarter lead and never trailed.
Andre Drummond Nails 62-Foot Buzzer-Beater Off Glass [VIDEO]Sunday night against the Los Angeles Lakers, Drummond hit a 62-foot prayer from the opposite 3-point line to end the first half.
Pistons Beat Lakers, 102-97, To Snap SkidTobias Harris scored 23 points and hit a decisive 3-pointer with 30.5 seconds to play, and Detroit ended a three-game skid with a 102-97 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night.
Utah Jazz Trounce Detroit Pistons 110-77"It has been a season from hell so far, so it is going to be a long (expletive) season if we don't find a way to fix it," said Pistons guard Reggie Jackson.

Michigan State Women's Basketball Coach Takes Medical LeaveSuzy Merchant fainted during a game Jan. 1 and was later taken to a hospital for tests.
Ohio State Beats Michigan State For First Big Ten Win 72-67Ohio State pulled away down the stretch and beat Michigan State 72-67 on Sunday for the Buckeyes' first Big Ten win this season.
Izzone Chants 'Grayson Allen' After Miles Bridges Was Tripped [VIDEO]"In the first half he was a man-child, did a lot of great things," Spartans coach Tom Izzo said.
Spartans Look To Keep Building, Buckeyes Face Two TestsThe Spartans (12-6, 4-1) bounced back from a loss to Penn State by beating No. 24 Minnesota 65-47 on Wednesday night.
Miles Bridges-Led Michigan State Tops No. 24 Minnesota 65-47Miles Bridges scored all 16 of his points in the first half of the game against Minnesota.

