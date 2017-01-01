Detroit Tigers: Five Best Transactions of 2016Detroit Tigers fans saw the team just miss the postseason in 2016. However, there were plenty of positives to be had following the campaign. Here are the five best transactions of 2016. Detroit Tigers general manager Al Avila recently wrapped up his first full year leading the team’s front of...

Detroit Tigers Prediction: 2017 Mixing Up Youth and AgeDespite the announcement at the end of the season that the Detroit Tigers would be busy getting younger and faster, not much has changed. But, one thing that looks certain for 2017 is that the Detroit Tigers will be a solid mix of youthful players with hunger for the big paycheck and the elder stat...

Stafford Has Chance To Put "Same Old Lions" Talk to Rest With a WinStafford Can Make Huge Statement Leading Lions to a Win Over Packers. Those "Same Old Lions" people are popping up all around Michigan these days. Ever since the Lions lost to the New York Giants two weeks ago, and now they've come out in full force. They come in the forms of parents...

Pistons stay on the road to visit the HeatAfter losing in Atlanta, the Detroit Pistons travel to Miami to take on the struggling Heat. The Detroit Pistons' roller-coaster of a season continuedto roll Friday nightas they lostagainst the Atlanta Hawks, 105-98. With Tobias Harris starting over an injured Marcus Morris, there was o...

Michigan Football: Three Takeaways from Orange Bowl Loss to Florida StateMichigan football lost a heartbreaker in the Orange Bowl to Florida State 33-32. Here are the three most important takeaways. For much of the game, it lookedlike Michiganfootballwould lose. They were down by two touchdowns at half. The team didn't lead until just under two minutes, when Chris ...