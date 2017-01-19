- Wolverines Fall To Spartans
Latest
Michigan State Tops Rival Michigan 70-62Miles Bridges had 15 points and 13 rebounds in his debut in a heated rivalry, helping Michigan State beat Michigan 70-62 Sunday.
Spartans Look To Stop Big Ten Slide Against WolverinesA tournament appearance has gone from possible to improbable in a span of 10 days.
Michigan State And Michigan Meet On NCAA Tournament BubbleMichigan State and Michigan will meet Sunday, renewing their rivalry, with plenty at stake.
Central Michigan's Marcus Keene, The Nation's Leading Scorer, Puts Up 40 Points — AgainMarcus Keene scored 11 of his 41 points in overtime for his fourth 40-point game this season and Central Michigan beat Kent State 105-98 on Saturday to snap a 10-game road losing streak in the series.
New Lawsuit Against Baylor Alleges 52 Rapes By 30 Football Players In 4 YearsThe lawsuit by a student, who is listed in the documents only as "Elizabeth Doe," alleges at least 52 rapes by more than 30 football players over a four-year period.
Lions
Top 5 Free Agents Lions Should Re-Sign (Including One That Might Surprise You)Though Lions fans are excited to see which players the team will add this offseason, just as important is which players the team will keep.
Go Team! Detroit Lions Hosting Cheerleader Tryouts March 11-13Time to break out those pompoms for your chance to be a professional cheerleader in the NFL.
Lions K Matt Prater Named To 2017 Pro BowlHe replaces Atlanta Falcons K Matt Bryant, who is unable to participate due to the Falcons’ advancing to Super Bowl LI.
Mel Kiper Jr. Has The Lions Selecting Alabama OLB Tim Williams In First Mock DraftYes, I know that tight end could be an odd position to take in the first round, but you know they still need help there.
Ford Field WiFi To Be Ready For Detroit Lions' 2017 NFL SeasonTesting for upgraded WiFi in the main seating bowl, which was initiated in late-December (2016), will continue for the next few months and include upcoming stadium events.
Tigers
Avila Says Tigers Won't Be Above Luxury Tax Mark For 2018The Tigers are on their way to paying baseball's luxury tax for a second consecutive season.
Three Takeaways From Al Avila's Final Sit-Down Of OffseasonTigers general manager Al Avila met with the media on Thursday for the final time this winter, reflecting on the offseason and looking ahead to upcoming campaign.
Al Avila Likens Brad Ausmus To Joe TorreIf Brad Ausmus can follow the managing path of Joe Torre, Tigers fans will like the destination.
"Jim Leyland: A Life in Baseball" To Debut On "MLB Network Presents" On January 31 At 9:00 P.M. ETA clip from Jim Leyland: A Life in Baseball can be viewed here.
Regarding Justin Verlander, Alex Avila Wants You To Know He 'Took Him Deep Twice'Alex Avila is reuniting with Justin Verlander a year after taking him deep.
Verlander Takes Down Twitter Hater Questioning Kate Upton And His Offseason HabitsIt's not a good idea to come at Justin Verlander on Twitter.
Red Wings
Gauging The Trade Value Of Thomas VanekWith the Red Wings looking like a playoff long-shot, there's a good chance they'll become sellers at the trade deadline.
NHL Fines Bruins Winger Marchand $10,000 For Tripping Niklas Kronwall [VIDEO]The NHL has fined Bruins forward Brad Marchand $10,000 for a dangerous trip in Boston's game against Detroit this week.
Four Red Wings Crack List Of Top 25 Greats In NHLOn Friday, the NHL will announce its top 100 players of all time in celebration of its centennial season.
Red Wings Head Into All-Star Break In Ultra-Fitting FashionIf the Red Wings wanted to paint a portrait of the first half of their season, they created a masterpiece in Wednesday night’s 4-0 loss to the Maple Leafs.
Maple Leafs Beat Red Wings 4-0The Toronto Maple Leafs blank the Detroit Red Wings 4-0 on Wednesday night.
Bruins Beat Red Wings 4-3 In OTPastrnak beat Detroit goalie Jared Coreau with a high slap shot and ended the Bruins' four-game losing streak (0-3-1).
Pistons
Stan Van Gundy: I Haven't Done My JobThe Pistons are 21-25 through the first 46 games of the season and Stan Van Gundy is shouldering much of the blame.
Pistons Send Ellenson, Hilliard And Gbinije To D-LeagueEllenson has appeared in 14 games this season with the Pistons, averaging 1.5 points and 0.9 rebounds in 4.0 minutes per game.
Joe Dumars Opens Up About Late-Tenure Mistakes, Kobe Trade That Wasn'tIf Joe Dumars had a do-over in his final years as general manager of the Pistons, he'd strip things down and start from scratch.
SI's Dream Trade: DeMarcus Cousins For Andre Drummond (And Others)It's trade season in the NBA and the Pistons haven't been exempt from the rumors.
Detroit Pistons Still Struggling To Find A GrooveIn their final game before an unusual four-day break in their schedule, all the Detroit Pistons needed to do was win at home against a struggling Sacramento team.
Boban Marjanovic Dances To 'I'm Too Sexy' In Weight Room [VIDEO]The legend of Boban Marjanovic continues to grow.
Michigan
MSU
Michigan State Fans Are Frustrated And Tom Izzo Can Relate [VIDEO]In an exchange with Justin Ross after Tuesday night's loss to Purdue, Izzo began by saying, "I don't care about the fan base."
Swanigan's 25, 17 Help No. 20 Purdue Beat Michigan St 84-73The Spartans (12-9, 4-4) have lost three straight and four of five games.
Spartans Can't Complete Comeback, Fall To Hoosiers On The Road, 82-75Miles Bridges finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds for Michigan State, which gave up 23 points off 12 turnovers.
Michigan State Women's Basketball Coach Takes Medical LeaveSuzy Merchant fainted during a game Jan. 1 and was later taken to a hospital for tests.
FanSided
Michigan Football: De'Veon Smith Picking Up NFL Draft SteamFormer Michigan football running back De'Veon Smith is starting to pick up some serious steam ahead of the 2017 NFL Draft. It seems like De'Veon Smith had a long career with Michigan football. In that 2013 game against Ohio State—when Devin Gardner played on a fractured foot ...
Michigan State Recruiting: 4-star 2018 TE Trenton Gillison picks MSUMichigan State recruiting picked up its third commitment in 2018 in four-star tight end Trenton Gillison. Mark Dantonio is finalizing his 2017 recruiting class, but the 2018 cycle is still on his mind. On Sunday afternoon, during junior day, the Spartan coach picked up his third commitment from the...
Detroit Red Wings' Frans Nielsen Finishes All-Star Game with Zero Points, One Shot on GoalThe Detroit Red Wings' lone All-Star, Frans Nielsen, finished without a point and just one shot on goal in the Atlantic Division's 10-6 loss to the Metropolitan Division. Frans Nielsen, the Detroit Red Wings' lone All-Star representative, did not record a point in the Atlantic Divisi...
Michigan Basketball: Zak Irvin Missed Practice With The FluZak Irvin missed the last two days of practice with the flu, and when Michigan basketball needed someone to step up against Michigan State, he wasn't there. After Zak Irvin's disappointing scoreless performance for Michigan basketball against Michigan State, John Beilein said Irvin missed...
Michigan State Picks Up Crucial Conference Win Over MichiganThe Michigan State Spartans earned an important tournament résumé win over in-state rival Michigan Wolverines at home on Sunday. The Michigan State Spartans ended a three-game conference losing streak and bolstered their tournament résumé with an important 70-62 win over...
CBS Sports
WATCH: Paul George grins before rising up and dropping poster dunk on Capela's headSometimes you know good things are going to happen for you
Pat Tillman's widow rips Trump's ban: This isn't the country he died forMarie Tillman founded the Pat Tillman Foundation after her husband died in Afghanistan
How to watch, stream 2017 NFL Pro Bowl in Orlando: Start time, TV channelThe Pro Bowl moves to Orlando for the first time ever
Colts hire Chris Ballard as general manager to replace fired Ryan GrigsonJim Irsay lands on Ballard, who was instrumental in the Chiefs' recent success
WATCH: NFL players try to crack each other up with truly terrible jokesYou know it's Pro Bowl week when telling bad jokes is considered a competition