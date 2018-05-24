CBS Detroit Weather
Sponsored By
Daily Forecast
Local Forecast
Map Center
Weather Stories
Earthquake Shakes Parts of Southeast MichiganThe U.S. Geological Survey is reporting a 3.6-magnitude earthquake hit around 8:02 p.m and the tremors were felt in the Detroit area and as far as Lansing.
Spring Finally Returns this WeekendAfter a rough week or so on the weather front, a break is finally on the way.
Spring Storm Drops Snow On Parts Of Michigan, Misses OthersA spring storm that moved through Michigan dropped snow on parts of the state, creating slippery driving conditions in places while missing others entirely.