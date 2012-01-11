Guide To The North American International Auto Show At Cobo Center

NAIAS 2012

Public Show Open: Sat., Jan. 14 – Sat, January 21 Expected to be bigger and better than years past, the 2012 North American International Auto show (NAIAS) has an estimated economic impact of $400 million on the Detroit area. According to a report by WWJ AutoBeat Reporter Jeff Gilbert, ninety per cent of the exhibitors will increase their display budget this year. Entering its 24th year as an international event, the NAIAS is among the most prestigious auto shows in the world. Get up close and personal with the world’s autos. From exotic cars like Tesla’s electric-drive sportscar, to the latest in mainstream models, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Schedule Press Preview: Jan. 9-10 Industry preview

Wed., Jan. 11 from noon to 9 p.m.

Thurs., Jan. 12 from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Charity preview

Fri., Jan. 13 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Public show

Sat., Jan. 14 – Sat, January 21 from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sun., Jan, 22 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Highlights The debut of many never-before-seen cars and trucks. The return of 2011’s popular “EcoXperience” featuring electric-drive and hybrid vehicles that you can drive and or ride in. It’s part of the “Smarter Living in Michigan” display presented by the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) and DTE Energy featuring Michigan companies who are involved in green initiatives. A new mobile site designed to work with a variety of smartphones. Get information to make your experience at the Auto Show that much more productive. Point your mobile browser to http://m.naias.com. Use it on the show floor to get relevante news updates, view the press conference schedule or find an exhibitor on the virtual show floor. Cobo Quick Facts $299 million upgrade underway

722,500 sq ft of exhibit space

One of the largest contiguous exhibit floor spaces in North America

19th largest convention center in the U.S.country

80 meeting rooms

180,000 square feet of meeting space

Know Before You Go Don’t forget your ID it will be required to pick-up tickets. Hours and Early Admission – Don’t get left out! The main floor is open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. There will be no admittance after 9 p.m. The final day closes early at 7 p.m. with no admittance after 6. Early access for handicapped individuals at 8 a.m at the Oakland entrance.

Getting There Cobo Center – Map One Washington Boulevard Detroit, MI 48226 From Detroit Metropolitan Airport Take I-94 eastbound to the Lodge Freeway (M-10) south

Take the Lodge south to the Larned Street exit

Go east on Larned to Cobo Center From I-75 (north of Detroit) Take I-75 southbound to I-375, to westbound Jefferson Avenue

Follow Jefferson to Cobo Center From I-75 (south of Detroit) Take I-75 northbound to Exit 49 toward M-10/Southfield/Downtown/Civic-Cobo Center

Take the exit on the left toward M-10/Lodge Freeway/Civic Center

Take the M-10 S exit toward Civic Center/Cobo Center

Merge onto MI-10 southbound/John C Lodge Freeway

Take the Larned Street exit, Exit 1B, on the left toward Cobo Center

Stay straight to go onto West Larned Street

Turn right onto Washington Boulevard – Cobo Center will be on the right

Parking 1. Joe Louis Arena 900 West Jefferson Hours: 6:30 a.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Tip! Cobo is the first stop from Joe Louis parking to Cobo, but you have to go all the way around to go from Cobo to Joe Louis. Plan for some extra time getting back to your car. 2. Cobo Roof Deck 625 West Congress Hours: 6:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m. 3. Millennium Garage 432 West Congress Hours: 6:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m. Detroit People Mover – A convenient method of rail transportation in the downtown Detroit area, Detroit People Mover stops are usually a short walk from most parking lots and Cobo Center/NAIAS 2011 is one of the stops on its route. The cost is 50 cents per person.

Food And Drink Healthy Alternatives – New for 2012, organizers are offering more family friendly and healthy options for show attendees. Learn more Eatsville USA – This new eatery features some of Detroit’s strongest brands. Read more in the full story. International Cafe (10 p.m. – 8 p.m. daily) – Down the escalator at the south end of the main concourse you’ll find a food court next to the ride and drive EcoXperience track. Options include dishes from Andiamo’s and Detroit Beer provided by The Vu Restaurant plus a sandwith and pizza stand, a snack store and a Baskin Robbins stand. If you’re feeling adventurous, check out some of the Best Of Detroit. Get a coney at American Coney Island or a chicken shawarma at Bucharest Grill. They’re only a few blocks away.

What To Bring Comfortable shoes – Unless you have a segway don’t wear your brand new dress shoes. The show floor is huge and your feet will remind you at the end of the day. Video and still cameras – Capturing the beauty of these cars will be something you can take home with you and it won’t cost a dime past your admission fee. Plus, starting Tuesday, show your auto show ticket and camera and you’ll get in an hour early to snap your photos for the contest sponsored by yours truly WWJ Newsradio 950. Check out the 2010 winners! Learn more about this year’s contest. Cash – Bring a couple small bills in cash to get a people mover ticket or to in small bills for the people mover and a cab ride to a local restaurant.