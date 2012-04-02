MLB Power Rankings

|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Change
|Comment
|1
|Houston Astros
|19-10
|
▲ 1
|Ten of the defending champion’s games this year have been decided by at least five runs. Houston is 9-1 in those games, with a plus-59 run differential.
|2
|Boston Red Sox
|20-7
|
▼ 1
|With an 8-2 record right in one-run games, expect some regression from Boston, eventually. Teams never win 80 percent of the close ones over a full season.
|3
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|19-8
|
—
|The same could be said for Arizona and its 7-3 record in one-run contests. It’s just not a sustainable pace for a 162-game season. Sometimes, you’d rather be lucky than good, however.
|4
|New York Yankees
|18-9
|
▲ 8
|A nine-game winning streak has moved New York to the top of the standings, and now they get to go to Houston for a four-game series to start the week. MLB fans couldn’t ask for a better series right now.
|5
|Chicago Cubs
|15-10
|
▲ 1
|Meanwhile, the Cubbies just hum along at a nice 97-win pace, and few people are talking about them. Maybe that’s the best way to fly in the early season.
|6
|Atlanta Braves
|16-11
|
▼ 1
|Losing two games in Cincinnati was not what the Braves wanted last week, but they still posted a winning mark over the last seven days.
|7
|St. Louis Cardinals
|15-12
|
—
|After a winless March, the Cardinals have put together a 15-10 record in April. St. Louis is only 3-5 in one-run games, so that’s kept the team down a bit.
|8
|Toronto Blue Jays
|15-12
|
—
|Same for the Blue Jays with their 3-4 record in one-run games. They went 1-2 in such games last week alone, and they’re still in the Top 10. That’s a good sign.
|9
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|17-11
|
▲ 5
|The Pirates won five straight at home to end the week, but they’re just 7-6 on the road this season. Here comes a nine-game road trip. Expect a drop.
|10
|Philadelphia Phillies
|16-11
|
▼ 6
|With a 5-6 road record, the Phillies now face a six-game road trip. Their 6-1 record in one-run games may be revealing, too, as they head down the East Coast for the week.
|11
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|12-15
|
▲ 2
|Arizona and S.F. combined have handed L.A. a whopping 11 losses this season, even though the Dodgers have only been outscored by two runs in the 16 games against those teams.
|12
|New York Mets
|17-9
|
▼ 3
|With just five wins in the last two weeks, the Mets are on a downhill slide right now. After that 11-1 start, N.Y. is just 6-8 since then.
|13
|Milwaukee Brewers
|16-13
|
▲ 3
|The Brewers were 3-0 in March, but they’ve played .500 ball in April so far. Monday’s game at Cincy will decide whether they put together two winning months to start the 2018 season or not.
|14
|Washington Nationals
|12-16
|
▲ 6
|The Nats have a dreadful 4-9 record at home this year, and they’re 0-3 in extra-inning games—not to mention 1-8 in one-run games. Yes, expect a turnaround here. Sooner or later.
|15
|Los Angeles Angels
|16-12
|
▼ 5
|Talk about wonky splits ... The Angels are 5-10 at home but a stunning 11-2 on the road. Neither of those trends will last the whole season, that’s for sure.
|16
|Oakland Athletics
|14-14
|
▼ 1
|SP Sean Manaea has given up five earned runs this year. The rest of the rotation has coughed up a combined 72 earned runs in 2018. Let that sink in for a moment.
|17
|Cleveland Indians
|14-12
|
▼ 6
|With a 5-6 record so far in one-run games, the Tribe also is due for a course correction. Sooner or later. That 0-2 mark in extra-inning contests has not helped the cause, either.
|18
|Detroit Tigers
|11-15
|
▲ 1
|The Tigers have played three unscheduled doubleheaders already this season, due to weather. That has to be getting old. Perhaps even stranger, two of them have been against the Pirates.
|19
|Seattle Mariners
|16-11
|
▲ 2
|Seattle is 5-5 at home with a minus-10 run differential. On the road, the Mariners are 11-6 with a plus-8 run differential. “Unlucky at home, lucky on the road,” sounds like a bad country song.
|20
|Tampa Bay Rays
|12-14
|
▲ 3
|The Rays lost an eight-game winning streak in Boston on Sunday, but they’ve recovered from that dreadful 1-8 start to the season. Tampa Bay already has eight one-run losses this season.
|21
|San Francisco Giants
|14-14
|
▲ 1
|With a minus-19 run differential on the year so far, the Giants are somehow playing .500 baseball. The good news is they’ve been held to two runs or less offensively just once since April 19.
|22
|Colorado Rockies
|15-14
|
▼ 5
|The Rox have been outscored by 24 runs this year, and they’re somehow over .500! Colorado is 5-2 in one-run games and 1-5 in blowout games. There’s the explanation.
|23
|San Diego Padres
|10-19
|
▲ 1
|Petco has not been kind to its residents this season. The Padres are just 5-12 at home in 2018. San Diego is 0-3 in extra-inning games this season as well.
|24
|Texas Rangers
|11-18
|
▲ 1
|You want Texas hospitality? The Rangers are just 4-12 at home so far. Come to Texas, get some wins! Things would be worse for the Rangers without that 2-0 mark in extra-inning games.
|25
|Cincinnati Reds
|7-21
|
▲ 4
|See? Fire the manager, win some games. The Reds went 4-3 last week. Considering that 3-18 start to the year, this is big news!
|26
|Minnesota Twins
|9-14
|
▼ 8
|Wow, the Twins made it through a whole week without a weather-postponed game. The bad news is that Minnesota lost six of seven last week, including two at home to the Reds.
|27
|Chicago White Sox
|8-18
|
▲ 3
|The White Sox are playing in the unfriendly confines of Guaranteed Rate Field this year, posting a 2-10 record at home. The only guarantee is a Chicago loss? Yes, we went there.
|28
|Baltimore Orioles
|8-20
|
▼ 1
|Just think where the Orioles would be without that 3-0 record in extra innings. This team has been outscored by 54 runs already this year. It’s still April.
|29
|Miami Marlins
|9-18
|
▼ 1
|It was a good week for the Marlins, but we still dropped them a spot in the rankings. They’ve won four of the last five, so perhaps momentum is starting to build now.
|30
|Kansas City Royals
|7-20
|
▼ 4
|The minus-61 run differential is ugly. We assume Manager Ned Yost has a job for life in K.C. if he wants it after the 2015 World Series title, but you never know. The only two wins last week were against the White Sox.
