Best Christmas Light Displays In The Detroit Area

Be dazzled by some of the most amazing light displays near Detroit. The family could use an outing so bundle up and check out the Rochester Big Bright Light Show or the Wayne County Lightfest.
Crossroads Village & Huckleberry Railroad
6140 Bray Rd.
Flint, MI 48505
www.geneseecountyparks.org
This massive display features more than 600,000 lights not to mention the spectacular moving decorated locomotive. Plus don’t miss the costumed villagers, live entertainment at The Colwell Opera House with Santa Claus. Admission rates are between $5 for drive through only to $13 to walk through.
Lights on the Lake
439 Shady Oaks
Lake Orion, MI 48362
facebook.com/lightsonlakeorion
They’re spreading holiday cheer and raising funds for families in need on Lake Orion. With more than 4000 computer controlled lights synced to music, Lights on the Lake not only illuminates the neighborhood, but sheds light on the charity work of The Daisy Project whose mission is to help families with special needs children.
Rochester: The Big Bright Light Show
308 1/2 Main Street
Rochester, MI 48307
www.downtownrochestermi.com
The buildings of Main Street are literally covered in lights. Plus the traditional Christmas tree on University. Most stores will be open Monday thru Saturday, until 9 pm.
Wayne County Lightfest
Hines Drive & Merriman Road, Westland
(734) 261-9087
www.waynecounty.com
Opening each night at 7, Hines Drive turns into the Midwest’s longest drive-through holiday light display. Plenty of concessions and photo ops with Santa at the end of the Lightfest at the Warrendale Picnic.
Livonia Lights Christmas Display
34836 Bridge St.
Livonia, MI 48152
www.livonialights.com
Awesome show of 35,000 lights synchronized to Christmas music. Tune in to 88.5 FM and enjoy in the warmth and comfort of your car.