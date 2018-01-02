Guide: 2018 North American International Auto Show In Detroit

A portion of the Ford exhibit area is shown at the 2017 North American International Auto Show (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

North American International Auto Show

Cobo Center

1 Washington Blvd.

Detroit, MI 48226

(248) 643-0250

naias.com Public Dates: Jan. 20-28, 2018

Open: 9 a.m. daily

•Adults: $14 per person

•Seniors: $7 (65 and older)

•Children: $7 (7-12 years old; 6 and under free with a parent or guardian)

NEW THIS YEAR: Tickets can be purchased online and printed ahead of time.

Click here for tickets. Experience an automotive event unlike any other. At NAIAS you have the opportunity to see up-close the vehicles and technologies that will shape the future automotive landscape. From muscle and electric cars, to high-performance supercars and full-size trucks, NAIAS has something for everyone to enjoy.

Getting There If you’re using an automobile GPS unit, then just punch in the address listed above and follow the directions. If you’re a little more old fashion, follow these directions: From Detroit Metropolitan Airport

•Take I-94 eastbound to the Lodge Freeway (M-10) south

•Take the Lodge south to the Larned Street exit

•Go east on Larned to Cobo Center From North

•Southbound on the Lodge US-10, exit Larned St. (on left); right on Washington Blvd.

•Southbound on I-75 take I-375 to Jeerson Ave. west to Washington Blvd. From South

•Northbound on I-75, exit Lodge US-10 to Larned St. (on left); right on Washington Blvd. From East

•Westbound on I-94 to I-75 south; take I-375 to Jeerson Ave. west to Washington Blvd. From West

•Eastbound on I-96 or I-94, take the Lodge US-10 south; exit Larned St. (on left); right on Washington Blvd. From Canada

•Tunnel crossing: left on Jeerson Ave. west to Washington Blvd.

•Ambassador Bridge crossing: take I-75 northbound to the Lodge US-10 south; exit Larned St. (left side); right on Washington Blvd.

Parking & People Mover You will find plenty of convenient, accessible parking and transportation in downtown Detroit, but remember it’s first come, first served. Motorists are advised to observe all posted parking restrictions to avoid being ticketed and/or possibly having vehicles towed. •Cobo Rooftop Parking

From front of Cobo Center, go north to Congress St. Turn left, stay in right lane to circular ramp between Second and Third Streets. •Ford Underground Garage, 30 East Jefferson

Monday – Sunday (7 a.m. – 9 p.m.) •Grand Circus Park Garage, 1600-01 Woodward Ave.

Monday – Sunday (24 hours) •Joe Louis Arena Garage, 900 W. Jefferson

Monday – Sunday (8 a.m. – 8 p.m.) •Millennium Garage, 432 W. Congress

Monday – Sunday (24 hours) •Premier Underground Garage, 1206-08 Woodward Ave.

Monday – Friday (24 hours) You can catch the People Mover to the Auto Show. Service begins earlier on the weekends during the Auto Show. Fare is just 75 cents per ride.

What To Bring Comfortable shoes – The show floor is huge and your feet will remind you at the end of the day. You definitely won’t want to wear your brand new dress shoes. Video and still cameras – Capturing the beauty of these cars will be something you can keep forever. Plus, your pics could win you prizes annual photo contest. Photos can be submitted in several different categories for a chance to win Bose products. Click here for more information. Cash – Bring a couple small bills to get a people mover ticket or check your coat. You also might want some cash to grab a bite to eat from the food court or a nearby restaurant.