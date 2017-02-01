Traffic

1/2/2017 7:00:52 PM
I-69 - Construction work in St. Clair on I-69 Both EB/WB at MI-19/Exit 184 as reported by dot
1/3/2017 8:36:00 AM
I-94/I-69 - Stopped traffic - Estimated delay 00:04 - Stopped traffic in St. Clair on I-94/I-69 WB between Blue Water Bridge and Blue Water Bridge Toll Booth
1/3/2017 8:40:00 AM
I-94/I-69 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:01 - Slow traffic in St. Clair on I-94/I-69 EB between Water St/Lapeer Road Ext/Exit 274 and MI-25
1/3/2017 8:40:00 AM
I-94/I-69 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:01 - Slow traffic in St. Clair on I-94/I-69 EB between Blue Water Bridge Toll Booth and Blue Water Bridge
1/3/2017 8:44:00 AM
MI-25 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:03 - Slow traffic in Port Huron on MI-25 EB between Keewahdin Rd and Holland Ave
1/3/2017 7:49:51 AM
15 Mile Rd - Closed due to a large sink hole. in Fraser on 15 Mile Rd Both EB/WB between Hayes Rd and Utica Rd as reported by n/a
1/3/2017 8:41:05 AM
Central Ave - Closed due to serious fire in Essex County on Central Ave NB between Grand Marais Rd E and after Tecumseh Rd E as reported by police
1/3/2017 8:42:00 AM
Dixie Hwy - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:01 - Slow traffic in Clarkston on Dixie Hwy SB between Foster Rd and White Lake Rd
1/3/2017 5:52:46 AM
Franklin Rd - Closed due to road construction in Southfield on Franklin Rd Both NB/SB between Telegraph Rd/US 24 and Swanson Rd as reported by n/a
1/3/2017 5:52:46 AM
Garfield Rd - Road construction, right lane closed in Clinton Township on Garfield Rd NB between Millar Rd and Clinton River Rd
1/2/2017 3:41:35 PM
Grand River Ave - Road construction, right lane closed in Wayne on Grand River Ave EB after Oakman Blvd
1/2/2017 7:00:52 PM
1/3/2017 8:32:46 AM
I-696 - Stop and go traffic - Estimated delay 00:09 - Accident, left lane blocked in Royal Oak on I-696 WB at Bermuda/Mohawk/Exit 17, stop and go traffic back to 11 Mile Rd/Exit 21
1/3/2017 8:32:46 AM
1/3/2017 8:38:00 AM
I-696 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:01 - Slow traffic in Royal Oak on I-696 EB between M-1/Woodward Ave/Exit 16 and Bermuda/Mohawk/Exit 17
1/3/2017 8:32:30 AM
I-696 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:01 - Slow traffic in Royal Oak on I-696 EB between Campbell/Hilton/Exit 17 and I-75/Exit 18
1/3/2017 8:34:00 AM
I-696 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:01 - Slow traffic in Warren on I-696 WB between Mound Rd/Exit 22 and 11 Mile Rd/Exit 21
1/3/2017 8:42:00 AM
I-75 - Stop and go traffic - Estimated delay 00:05 - Stop and go traffic in Hazel Park on I-75 NB between 9 Mile/John R/Exit 60 and I-696/Exit 61
1/3/2017 8:39:10 AM
I-75 - Accident cleared in Hazel Park on I-75 SB at I-696/Exit 61
1/3/2017 8:42:37 AM
I-75 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:02 - Slow traffic in Hazel Park on I-75 NB between I-696/Exit 61 and 12 Mile Rd/Exit 63
1/3/2017 8:40:00 AM
I-75 - Slow traffic - Slow traffic in Hazel Park on I-75 SB between 12 Mile Rd/Exit 63 and I-696/Exit 61
1/3/2017 8:30:00 AM
I-94 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:02 - Slow traffic in Ypsilanti on I-94 WB between US-23/Exit 180 and State St/Exit 177
1/3/2017 8:33:03 AM
I-94 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:03 - Slow traffic in Ypsilanti on I-94 WB between US-23/Exit 180 and State St/Exit 177
1/3/2017 8:36:00 AM
1/3/2017 8:40:00 AM
1/3/2017 8:40:00 AM
1/3/2017 8:37:05 AM
I-96 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:01 - Slow traffic in Lyon Twp. on I-96 EB between Wixom Rd/Exit 159 and Beck Rd/Exit 160
1/3/2017 7:49:52 AM
I-96 - On-ramp closed in Detroit on I-96/Jeffries Fwy EB at Wyoming St
1/2/2017 7:00:52 PM
Lahring Road - Construction work in Fenton on Lahring Road between North Rd and St Andrews Way as reported by dot
1/3/2017 5:52:46 AM
Little Mack Ave - Closed due to road construction in Charter Township of Clinton on Little Mack Ave Both NB/SB between Catalano St and Vermander Ave
1/3/2017 8:44:12 AM
1/3/2017 8:38:00 AM
MI-10 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:01 - Slow traffic in Southfield on M-10 (Lodge)/Northwestern Hwy NB between Beck Rd and 12 Mile Rd
1/3/2017 8:43:39 AM
MI-10 - Accident, shoulder blocked in Southfield on M-10 (Lodge)/Northwestern Hwy NB at Lahser Rd
1/3/2017 8:44:12 AM
1/3/2017 8:42:00 AM
MI-24 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:02 - Slow traffic in Oxford on Lapeer Rd (M-24) SB between Ray Rd and Burdick St
1/3/2017 8:44:00 AM
MI-25 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:03 - Slow traffic in Port Huron on MI-25 EB between Keewahdin Rd and Holland Ave
1/3/2017 8:40:00 AM
MI-50 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:02 - Slow traffic in Monroe on Hwy 50 EB between Elm Ave/Winchester Pkwy and I 75
1/3/2017 8:42:00 AM
MI-50 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:02 - Slow traffic in Dundee on Hwy 50 EB between Petersburg Rd and US 23
1/3/2017 8:44:28 AM
1/3/2017 8:40:00 AM
MI-59 - Slow traffic - Slow traffic in White Lake on Highland Rd/M-59 EB between Hill Rd and Bogie Lake Rd
1/3/2017 8:44:00 AM
MI-59 - Stop and go traffic - Estimated delay 00:01 - Stop and go traffic in Livingston on Highland Rd/M-59 WB between Gulley Rd and Latson Rd
1/3/2017 8:34:00 AM
MI-59 - Stop and go traffic - Estimated delay 00:01 - Stop and go traffic in Livingston Co./Hartland Twp. on Highland Rd/M-59 WB between US 23 and Old US 23
1/3/2017 8:42:00 AM
MI-59 - Stop and go traffic - Estimated delay 00:01 - Stop and go traffic in Waterford on Highland Rd/M-59 EB between N Cass Lake Rd and Elizabeth Lake Rd
1/3/2017 8:36:00 AM
MI-59 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:01 - Slow traffic in Macomb on M-59 EB between Mound Rd and Cass Ave
1/3/2017 8:40:00 AM
MI-59 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:02 - Slow traffic in Waterford Township on Highland Rd/M-59 EB between Airport Rd and Pontiac Lake Rd
1/3/2017 8:44:28 AM
1/3/2017 8:40:00 AM
MI-59 - Slow traffic - Slow traffic in Hartland Twp. on Highland Rd/M-59 EB between Old US 23 and US 23
1/3/2017 6:02:50 AM
MI-85 - Road construction, roadway reduced to one lane in Detroit on Fort St/M-85 Both NB/SB between Oakwood Blvd and Miller Rd
1/3/2017 7:49:52 AM
Middlebelt Rd - Construction work in Farmington Hills on Middlebelt Rd Both NB/SB between I 696 and 13 Mile Road as reported by dot
1/3/2017 8:40:00 AM
On-2 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:01 - Slow traffic in Essex County on ON-2 WB between Matchette Rd and Ojibway Pkwy
1/3/2017 8:36:00 AM
On-2 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:01 - Slow traffic in Windsor on ON-2 EB between Banwell Rd and Lesperance Rd
1/2/2017 3:41:35 PM
Putnam Dr - Closed due to road construction in West Bloomfield Township on Putnam Dr Both NB/SB between Belgrave Ave and Lawndale Ave
1/3/2017 8:40:00 AM
US-12 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:03 - Slow traffic in Washtenaw County on Michigan Ave/US 12 WB between Crane Rd and Platt Rd
1/3/2017 8:40:00 AM
US-12 - Slow traffic - Slow traffic in Canton/Wayne on Michigan Ave/US 12 WB between S Lotz Rd and I-275
1/3/2017 8:40:00 AM
US-12 - Slow traffic - Slow traffic in Canton on Michigan Ave/US 12 EB between S Haggerty Rd and I-275
1/3/2017 8:40:00 AM
US-12 - Slow traffic - Slow traffic in Canton on Michigan Ave/US 12 EB between Belleville Rd and S Sheldon Rd
1/3/2017 8:38:00 AM
US-24 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:01 - Slow traffic in Trenton on Telegraph Rd/US-24 SB between Carter Rd and West Rd
1/3/2017 8:36:00 AM
US-24 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:01 - Slow traffic in Brownstown Twp. on Telegraph Rd/US-24 SB between Pennsylvania Rd and Sibley Rd
1/3/2017 8:42:00 AM
US-24 - Slow traffic - Slow traffic in Southfield on Telegraph Rd/US-24 SB between I-696/M-10 and Swanson Rd
1/3/2017 8:42:00 AM
US-24 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:01 - Slow traffic in Bloomfield Hills on Telegraph Rd/US-24 SB between Fairfax Ave and Square Lake Rd
1/3/2017 8:42:00 AM
US-24 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:01 - Slow traffic in Waterford on Telegraph Rd/US-24 NB between Pontiac Lake Rd / County Center Dr and US 24/Dixie Hwy/Telegraph Rd
1/3/2017 8:42:00 AM
US-24 - Slow traffic - Slow traffic in Bloomfield Hills on Telegraph Rd/US-24 NB between Franklin Rd and Square Lake Rd
1/3/2017 8:44:00 AM
US-24 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:01 - Slow traffic in Taylor on Telegraph Rd/US-24 NB between Ecorse Rd and I-94
1/3/2017 8:40:00 AM
US-24 - Stopped traffic - Stopped traffic in Flat Rock/Berling Twp. on Telegraph Rd/US-24 NB between S Huron River Dr and Huron River Bridge
1/3/2017 8:42:00 AM
William P Rosso Hwy - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:01 - Slow traffic in Macomb County on William P Rosso Hwy EB between Gratiot Ave and I-94
1/3/2017 8:42:00 AM
1/3/2017 5:52:46 AM
1/3/2017 8:38:00 AM
1/3/2017 8:32:30 AM
1/3/2017 8:32:46 AM
1/3/2017 8:32:46 AM
1/3/2017 8:42:00 AM
1/3/2017 8:42:37 AM
1/3/2017 8:40:00 AM
1/3/2017 8:39:10 AM
1/3/2017 8:37:05 AM
1/3/2017 8:38:00 AM
1/3/2017 8:43:39 AM
1/3/2017 8:42:00 AM
1/3/2017 8:44:28 AM
1/3/2017 8:44:28 AM
1/3/2017 8:40:00 AM
1/3/2017 8:40:00 AM
1/3/2017 8:42:00 AM
1/3/2017 7:49:52 AM
1/2/2017 3:41:35 PM
1/3/2017 8:42:00 AM
1/3/2017 8:42:00 AM
1/3/2017 8:42:00 AM
1/3/2017 8:42:00 AM
1/3/2017 8:40:00 AM
1/3/2017 8:42:00 AM
1/3/2017 8:40:00 AM
1/2/2017 3:41:35 PM
1/3/2017 7:49:52 AM
1/3/2017 8:44:12 AM
1/3/2017 8:44:12 AM
1/3/2017 6:02:50 AM
1/3/2017 8:40:00 AM
1/3/2017 8:40:00 AM
1/3/2017 8:40:00 AM
1/3/2017 8:44:00 AM
1/3/2017 8:36:00 AM
1/3/2017 8:38:00 AM
1/3/2017 8:34:00 AM
1/3/2017 8:44:00 AM
1/3/2017 8:40:00 AM
1/3/2017 7:49:51 AM
1/3/2017 5:52:46 AM
1/3/2017 8:34:00 AM
1/3/2017 5:52:46 AM
1/3/2017 8:36:00 AM
1/3/2017 8:42:00 AM
1/3/2017 8:30:00 AM
1/3/2017 8:33:03 AM
1/3/2017 8:40:00 AM
1/3/2017 8:41:05 AM
1/3/2017 8:36:00 AM
1/3/2017 8:40:00 AM
1/2/2017 7:00:52 PM
