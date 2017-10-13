Marcus Foligno Vs John Hayden Is An Early Candidate For Hockey Fight Of The Year [VIDEO] Minnesota lost Charlie Coyle, Nino Niederreiter and Marcus Foligno to undisclosed injuries and finished with eight forwards.

Cubs Get To Scherzer, Then Hold On To Top Nats 9-8 In Game 5The Chicago Cubs win whenever they need to, with whatever it takes, even a seven-out save by Wade Davis to preserve a shrinking lead and a "Did that really happen?" four-run inning against Washington's Max Scherzer in a thriller of a Game 5.