WWJ Listener Bonus – DSO Don Juan

CBS 62
CBS 62
26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000
WWJ Newsradio 950
WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit's ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates
97.1 The Ticket
97.1 The Ticket
26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034
Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797.
CBS Sports Radio 1270
CBS Sports Radio 1270
26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034
(248) 327-2900
Heavy Rains Kick Western Football Game Into Next Day
The Herculean effort to make the field playable included pumping over 1 million gallon of water out of the stadium.
Flint Police Make Arrest In Case Of Fatal Shooting Of Boy, 3
Flint police say they have made an arrest in connection with the shooting death of a 3-year-old boy.
Your Eye On Health
WWJ Plus
Latest Sports
Florida Man, Russian-Born Woman Top Detroit Marathon Winners
Jonathan Mott finished Sunday's race in 2 hours, 22 minutes, 53 seconds.
The Valenti Show
Karsch and Anderson
Eat
Best Places To Get Your Pumpkin Fix In Detroit
All Detroit-area pumpkin fanatics have to visit these five bakeries, breweries and ice cream shops.
Best Places For Iced Coffee In Detroit
If you're looking for a cup of cold, caffeinated, coffee delight check out this list of the best places to get iced coffee in Detroit.
See
Spookiest Places In Detroit
Check out this list for the spookiest places in Detroit.
Fall Color Tour: Best Roads, Peak Dates To See Fall Colors In Michigan
Crisp, cool air is circulating throughout Michigan which means fall colors are upon us!
Play
Guide To 2017 Oktoberfest Events In Detroit
Get out the lederhosen and celebrate Oktoberfest with traditional German festivities and food.
CBS 62's Guide to the 2017 Walk Now for Autism Speaks
CBS 62 is proud to be an official TV sponsor of the Walk Now for Autism Speaks! Join Walk Emcee (and CBS 62 Chief Forecaster) Karen Carter on September 16th!
Autos
BMW Recalls SUVs; Passenger Air Bag May Not Inflate In Crash
More than 85,000 SUVs are included in the recall.
GM Idling Production At Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Plant
Slow sales of passenger cars are prompting General Motors to change its production plans at a big assembly plant.
Westbound I-696 To Shut Down In Spring 2018, Public Invited To Weigh In
"I don't even know an alternate," said one driver in the area.
AAA: In-Vehicle Technology Takes One Step Forward, Two Steps Back
All that new in-vehicle technology is not helping drivers keep their eyes on the road, according to a new AAA Michigan survey.
WWJ Listener Bonus - DSO Don Juan
Click here for your chance to win tickets to the DSO's Don Juan coming to Orchestra Hall November 18th & 19th.
Win Tickets To See Janet Jackson From WWJ!
Listen Friday, October 20th for your chance to win tickets to see Janet Jackson at Little Caesars Arena on October 29th!
Win Tickets To See The Bodyguard From WWJ!
Listen on Thursday, October 19th for your chance to win tickets to the award-winning musical THE BODYGUARD coming to the Fisher Theatre January 16-28, 2018.
97.1 The Ticket – Superior Buick GMC Truck Giveaway
Register to win a brand new 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT pickup truck courtesy of Superior Buick GMC
Travel
5 Most Remote Beaches In America
Five suggested beachside destinations to get far away from it all
The Ultimate East Coast Fall Foliage Guide
An informative guide to five of the best destinations on the East Coast to enjoy the fall foliage.
5 Best Man-Made Structures In America
The American experience incorporates five exceptional man-made structures, each one boasting a compelling vision and rich story line that took it from drawing board to astonishing reality.
A Millennial's Guide To Moving
If you're feeling overwhelmed by an upcoming move, check out our handy guide for helping get you prepared and keeping your stress level down.
WWJ Listener Bonus – DSO Don Juan
Best Places To See Indie Rock In Detroit
It's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro Detroit
Sometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro Detroit
It's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.
